^

Entertainment

Births, deaths, weddings, splits, canceled: 2022 Philippine showbiz in review

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 29, 2022 | 11:14am
Births, deaths, weddings, splits, canceled: 2022 Philippine showbiz in review
Here are some of the most trending celebrities that made up the year 2022 in news
Composite by Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — As usual, local entertainment news bannered and trended this 2022 on different social media sites, and even in drinking sessions and in front of Aling Marites Sari-Sari Store.

Controversial couples

Paolo and Yen

There’s the never-ending romantic rumors between Paolo Contis and Yen SantosPhilstar.com was an eye-witness as the pair got cozy in a hotel lobby in Mandaluyong after Yen won the Best Actress Award in Gawad Urian. 

Veteran columnist Lolit Solis said that Paolo is now happy and contended with his relationship with Yen. The rumored couple, however, is still mum on the real score between them.

AJ and Aljur

Another trending topic this year is the alleged pregnancy of VivaMax star AJ Raval to Aljur Abrenica. Talent manager Ogie Diaz reported on his YouTube channel that AJ gave birth in a discreet hospital in Pasig. AJ’s father, Jeric, however denied that his daughter is pregnant. 

Celebrity births

While AJ denied that she gave birth, here are the celebrities who welcomed their babies this 2022:

Jennylyn Mercado

Winwyn Marquez 

Iya Villania

Angeline Quinto

Angelica Panganiban

Dimples Romana

Celebrity deaths

While celebrity babies are being born this year, the entertainment industry, however, mourned the deaths of these celebrities:

Susan Roces

Jovit Baldivino

Sylvia La Torre

Flora Gasser

Cherie Gil

Phillip Lazaro

Danny Javier

Fanny Serrano

Keith Martin

Caloy Alde

Celebrity engagements

Some celebrities also got engaged this year and they include:

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maine Mendoza (@mainedcm)

Robi Domingo

Angelica Panganiban

Alodia Gosiengfiao

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alodia Gosiengfiao (@alodia)

Maja Salvador

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MAJA (@maja)

Pia Wurtzbach

Celebrity weddings

This year is also the wedding year for these celebrities:

Morisette Amon

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Morissette. (@itsmorissette)

Wilma Doesnt

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wilma Dassent (@doesntwilma)

Donita Rose

Serena Dalrymple

Celebrity breakups

Although there were many celebrity weddings and engagements that happened this year, there are also a lot of celebrities who went to Splitsville this year. 

Moira and Jason

JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz

Zeinab and Skusta (for the nth time)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Zebby (@zeinab_harake)

Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa

Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga

Kit Thompson and  Ana Jalandoni

Trina Candaza and Carlo Aquino

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Carlo Aquino (@jose_liwanag)

Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana

Canceled

Meanwhile, here are the celebrities who got canceled by social media users this year:

Toni Gonzaga

Vhong Navarro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vhong Navarro (@vhongx44)

Kit Thompson

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kit Thompson (@kitthompson)

Marcus Adoro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Punk Zappa (@marcusadoros)

Donnalyn Bartolome

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donnalyn ???????? (@donna)

Ella Cruz

RELATED: 'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess

2022

SHOWBIZ

YEARENDER 2022
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'See you soon': Heart Evangelista teases going back home to&nbsp;Chiz Escudero on New Year

'See you soon': Heart Evangelista teases going back home to Chiz Escudero on New Year

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Actress Heart Evangelista seemed to shut down the breakup rumor with an Instagram post today by tagging husband, Senator Francis...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino gives health update, Christmas message

Kris Aquino gives health update, Christmas message

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Popular TV host Kris Aquino posted an update on her health, including a "highly likely 5th" autoimmune disease, as well as...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Kahit kailan talaga&rsquo;: Eraserheads&rsquo; &lsquo;Huling El Bimbo&rsquo; setlist squabble goes viral

‘Kahit kailan talaga’: Eraserheads’ ‘Huling El Bimbo’ setlist squabble goes viral

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 days ago
Until now, they are feasting on videos of the band, including a short disagreement onstage over the setlist during the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

Spotify names most streamed Pinoy artists of 2022

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 4 days ago
Zack Tabudlo and Ben&Ben are among the most streamed Filipino artists on Spotify this year.
Entertainment
fbtw
Deleter is big winner as MMFF makes full theatrical return&nbsp; &nbsp;

Deleter is big winner as MMFF makes full theatrical return   

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
The Metro Manila Film Festival 2022 entry Deleter bagged the most number of awards at the Gabi ng Parangal held...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Musician 'Jo Mersa' Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31

Musician 'Jo Mersa' Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31

By Agence France-Presse | 1 hour ago
Musician Joseph "Jo Mersa" Marley, grandson of Bob Marley and a well-regarded reggae artist in his own right, has died at...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Lord of the Rings': Putin gifts to allies spark jokes

'Lord of the Rings': Putin gifts to allies spark jokes

3 hours ago
President Vladimir Putin has gifted eight golden rings to Moscow-allied leaders of post-Soviet countries, sparking a torrent...
Entertainment
fbtw
What are You Doing New Year&rsquo;s Eve? and other songs for year&rsquo;s end

What are You Doing New Year’s Eve? and other songs for year’s end

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
Singles usually regard New Year’s Eve as romantic an occasion as Valentine’s Day.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kaloy Tingcungco feels lucky to share the screen with established actors &nbsp;

Kaloy Tingcungco feels lucky to share the screen with established actors  

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
To hold one’s own in the presence of veteran actors is a welcome challenge to newbies like Kaloy Tingcungco.
Entertainment
fbtw
H.E.R. reveals 3 Filipino elements in Disney&rsquo;s &lsquo;Beauty and the Beast&rsquo; special
Exclusive

H.E.R. reveals 3 Filipino elements in Disney’s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ special

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
Fil-Am H.E.R. (or Gabriella “Gabi” Sarmiento Wilson) shared to Philstar.com the Filipino elements that her “kababayans”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with