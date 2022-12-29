Births, deaths, weddings, splits, canceled: 2022 Philippine showbiz in review
MANILA, Philippines — As usual, local entertainment news bannered and trended this 2022 on different social media sites, and even in drinking sessions and in front of Aling Marites Sari-Sari Store.
Controversial couples
Paolo and Yen
There’s the never-ending romantic rumors between Paolo Contis and Yen Santos. Philstar.com was an eye-witness as the pair got cozy in a hotel lobby in Mandaluyong after Yen won the Best Actress Award in Gawad Urian.
Veteran columnist Lolit Solis said that Paolo is now happy and contended with his relationship with Yen. The rumored couple, however, is still mum on the real score between them.
AJ and Aljur
Another trending topic this year is the alleged pregnancy of VivaMax star AJ Raval to Aljur Abrenica. Talent manager Ogie Diaz reported on his YouTube channel that AJ gave birth in a discreet hospital in Pasig. AJ’s father, Jeric, however denied that his daughter is pregnant.
Celebrity births
While AJ denied that she gave birth, here are the celebrities who welcomed their babies this 2022:
Celebrity deaths
While celebrity babies are being born this year, the entertainment industry, however, mourned the deaths of these celebrities:
The CompanY sends their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Danny Javier. Tight hugs to Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo. The APO help built OPM to what it is now. Your legacies are cemented for the ages. Thank you for Danny. pic.twitter.com/rpOMFDshBo— TheCompanYsingers (@thecompanysing) October 31, 2022
In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered..— Kyla (@kylaessentials) March 25, 2022
Celebrity engagements
Some celebrities also got engaged this year and they include:
Celebrity weddings
This year is also the wedding year for these celebrities:
Celebrity breakups
Although there were many celebrity weddings and engagements that happened this year, there are also a lot of celebrities who went to Splitsville this year.
JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz
Zeinab and Skusta (for the nth time)
Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga
Kit Thompson and Ana Jalandoni
Trina Candaza and Carlo Aquino
Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana
Canceled
Meanwhile, here are the celebrities who got canceled by social media users this year:
RELATED: 'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess
- Latest
- Trending