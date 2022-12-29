Births, deaths, weddings, splits, canceled: 2022 Philippine showbiz in review

Here are some of the most trending celebrities that made up the year 2022 in news

MANILA, Philippines — As usual, local entertainment news bannered and trended this 2022 on different social media sites, and even in drinking sessions and in front of Aling Marites Sari-Sari Store.

Controversial couples

Paolo and Yen

There’s the never-ending romantic rumors between Paolo Contis and Yen Santos. Philstar.com was an eye-witness as the pair got cozy in a hotel lobby in Mandaluyong after Yen won the Best Actress Award in Gawad Urian.

Veteran columnist Lolit Solis said that Paolo is now happy and contended with his relationship with Yen. The rumored couple, however, is still mum on the real score between them.

AJ and Aljur

Another trending topic this year is the alleged pregnancy of VivaMax star AJ Raval to Aljur Abrenica. Talent manager Ogie Diaz reported on his YouTube channel that AJ gave birth in a discreet hospital in Pasig. AJ’s father, Jeric, however denied that his daughter is pregnant.

Celebrity births

While AJ denied that she gave birth, here are the celebrities who welcomed their babies this 2022:

Jennylyn Mercado

Winwyn Marquez

Iya Villania

Angeline Quinto

Angelica Panganiban

Dimples Romana

Celebrity deaths

While celebrity babies are being born this year, the entertainment industry, however, mourned the deaths of these celebrities:

Susan Roces

Jovit Baldivino

Sylvia La Torre

Flora Gasser

Cherie Gil

Phillip Lazaro

Danny Javier

The CompanY sends their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Danny Javier. Tight hugs to Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo. The APO help built OPM to what it is now. Your legacies are cemented for the ages. Thank you for Danny. pic.twitter.com/rpOMFDshBo — TheCompanYsingers (@thecompanysing) October 31, 2022

Fanny Serrano

Keith Martin

In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered.. — Kyla (@kylaessentials) March 25, 2022

Caloy Alde

Celebrity engagements

Some celebrities also got engaged this year and they include:

Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde

Robi Domingo

Angelica Panganiban

Alodia Gosiengfiao

Maja Salvador

Pia Wurtzbach

Celebrity weddings

This year is also the wedding year for these celebrities:

Morisette Amon

Wilma Doesnt

Donita Rose

Serena Dalrymple

Celebrity breakups

Although there were many celebrity weddings and engagements that happened this year, there are also a lot of celebrities who went to Splitsville this year.

Moira and Jason

JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz

Zeinab and Skusta (for the nth time)

Jake Cuenca and Kylie Verzosa

Barbie Imperial and Diego Loyzaga

Kit Thompson and Ana Jalandoni

Trina Candaza and Carlo Aquino

Tom Rodriguez and Carla Abellana

Canceled

Meanwhile, here are the celebrities who got canceled by social media users this year:

Toni Gonzaga

Vhong Navarro

Kit Thompson

Marcus Adoro

Donnalyn Bartolome

Ella Cruz

