Robi Domingo is 'officially off the market' after engagement to Maiqui Pineda

Robi Domingo proposes to his girlfriend of four years, Maiqui Pineda, during their trip to Japan last week.

MANILA, Philippines — The Japan vacation proved to be not just a barkada trip for Robi Domingo and his girlfriend Maiqui Pineda.

The TV host actually popped the question for his girlfriend of four years on the busy streets of Shibuya.

"Officially off the market," Robi said on his social media posts on November 7, 2022.

The "Pinoy Big Brother" host posted four photos of him and his now fiancee after he bent his knee and proposed to her.

Officially off the market. ???? pic.twitter.com/KLuc2c9Etb — Robi Domingo (@robertmarion) November 6, 2022

Entertainment reporter MJ Felipe first broke the news by posting the proposal clip on his Twitter account last Friday.

Robi and Maiqui were in Japan last week with their celebrity friends that included Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo.

