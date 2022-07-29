Maine Mendoza, Arjo Atayde now engaged

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Maine Mendoza and Arjo Atayde are now engaged.

In her Instagram account, Maine posted photos of her with Arjo showing her engagement ring.

"Wait, whaaaat??? We’re engaged?!" Maine captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Ria Atayde, Pauleen Luna, Maja Salvador to name a few commented on Maine's post.

Rumors of Maine and Arjo dating began in December 2018 when they co-starred in the movie "Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles." In January 2019, Arjo admitted that he and Maine are exclusively dating.

The couple marked their third anniversary as a couple with a romantic sunset date on a yatch on December 21, 2021.

