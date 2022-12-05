Paolo Contis 'happy, contented' with Yen Santos â€” Lolit Solis

Paolo Contis 'happy, contented' with Yen Santos — Lolit Solis

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz columnist Lolit Solis revealed that Paolo Contis is very happy and contended these days because of Yen Santos.

In her Instagram account, Lolit posted a photo of Paolo visiting her in the hospital.

“Hanga ako ngayon sa physique ni Paolo dahil fit na fit siya. At mukhang very stable siya ngayon. Talagang mukha siyang happy at contented, kaya sinuman ang love niya ngayon good influence sa kanya,” Lolit said.

“At palagay ko ito ang inspiration na matagal ng hinihintay ni Paolo Contis. Clue Salve at Gorgy, ibigay na natin, ang lucky girl, si Yen Santos. Bongga!” she added.

In another post, Lolit said that Paolo already introduced Yen to her.

“Nag enjoy ako sa mga kalukohan ni Paolo Contis na introduced ako kay Yen Santos as friend, heh heh, pero may I Love You, kalokah ! Ang babait talaga ng mga alaga ko, kaya sobra akong confident na kakayanin ko ang lahat dahil nandiyan sila,” she said.

Yen recently spent her 30th birthday with rumored boyfriend Paolo.

In Paolo's Instagram account, the "Bubble Gang" comedian posted photos of them having dinner in a restaurant.

"Happy Birthday My Best Actress!" Paolo captioned the post.

The rumored lovers were spotted by Philstar.com in a hotel in Mandaluyong recently.

Philstar.com saw Paolo and Yen holding hands in the lobby of EDSA Shangri-la Hotel.

