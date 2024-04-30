'May kapiling ka ng iba': Daniel Padilla curses while singing for 29th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla celebrated his 29th birthday recently and went viral anew for cursing while performing one of his song numbers.

As seen in the video of Jaix_16's TikTok account, Daniel was seen singing his favorite song "Hinahanap?Hanap Kita" by Rivermaya.

In the song's interlude that includes a monologue, Daniel swore while saying the lyrics telling about an old flame finding someone else.

"P*tangina may kapiling ka ng iba," Daniel sang.

Daniel and Kathryn Bernardo announced their breakup last November.

The former couple said in separate interviews that they were fine.

Kathryn told Mega Magazine that she's now in a better position in life.

"Now, where I am is exactly where I’m supposed to be. February for me is the new January. Parang ’yon ’yong tapos na. I know that I’m okay. I can say I’m healed,” she said.

"You have to experience all the process, all the pain, lahat. But I always make sure that when it comes to my work, nothing is affected,” she added.

Kathryn also talked about forgiveness in her interview.

“Ang lalim kasi ng word na forgiveness. For me, you can forgive people who deserve it. But when I forgive you, it doesn’t mean that I have to keep you in my life. I forgive you for my peace of mind, for clarity, and for everything. But it doesn’t mean na puwede kang bumalik. It depends,” she said.

“I’ll just keep my distance; you keep your distance. We’re okay like that. I mean, kunwari, I got hurt, why would I allow you to come back? It depends. It’s a case-to-case basis,” she added.

