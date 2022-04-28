Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby boy

Angeline Quinto in an image posted on Instagram on April 27, 2022

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto is now a mother as she gave birth to her son last night.

In her Instagram account, Angeline posted on her IG story that she gave birth at 10:22 p.m.

"Hello!!! Baby SYLVIO," she wrote.

Prior to her IG story, Angeline posted a photo of her revealing her belly.

"Ready to pop!" she captioned the post.

Angeline revealed last February that her baby with non-showbiz boyfriend is a boy.

In her Instagram account, Angeline posted a photo of the gender reveal of her baby.

“It’s a boy. Sa wakas maisi-share ko na rin sa inyong lahat ang gender ng aking baby,” Angeline wrote.

