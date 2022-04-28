^

Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby boy

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 28, 2022 | 10:45am
Angeline Quinto gives birth to baby boy
Angeline Quinto in an image posted on Instagram on April 27, 2022
Angeline Quinto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Angeline Quinto is now a mother as she gave birth to her son last night. 

In her Instagram account, Angeline posted on her IG story that she gave birth at 10:22 p.m. 

"Hello!!! Baby SYLVIO," she wrote. 

Prior to her IG story, Angeline posted a photo of her revealing her belly. 

"Ready to pop!" she captioned the post. 

Angeline revealed last February that her baby with non-showbiz boyfriend is a boy. 

In her Instagram account, Angeline posted a photo of the gender reveal of her baby. 

“It’s a boy. Sa wakas maisi-share ko na rin sa inyong lahat ang gender ng aking baby,” Angeline wrote. 

