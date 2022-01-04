

















































 
























Iya Villania, Drew Arellano expecting 3rd baby boy, 4th child
 


Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2022 | 10:37am





 
Iya Villania, Drew Arellano expecting 3rd baby boy, 4th child
Drew Arellano and Iya Villania
MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano are expecting their fourth child together. 


In the couple’s latest video blog on their YouTube channel titled “Primo's Lil Secret Revealed,” Iya’s pregnancy was told to Drew by their firstborn Primo. 


“Mama has a baby, but it’s only very very tiny. It will grow,” Primo said in the vlog. 


“Because it’s already so hectic with three having to walk in mud, and because we want it to be more intense, we’re gonna add to the family,” Iya said.


"See you in June, Baby Boy Arellano!" the video's caption said.


Drew and Iya tied the knot in 2014. They have three children, Primo, Leon and Alana. — Video from Life with the Arellanos YouTube channel 


