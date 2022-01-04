Iya Villania, Drew Arellano expecting 3rd baby boy, 4th child

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano are expecting their fourth child together.

In the couple’s latest video blog on their YouTube channel titled “Primo's Lil Secret Revealed,” Iya’s pregnancy was told to Drew by their firstborn Primo.

“Mama has a baby, but it’s only very very tiny. It will grow,” Primo said in the vlog.

“Ginusto natin ‘to,” Drew told Iya, giving her a kiss.

“Because it’s already so hectic with three having to walk in mud, and because we want it to be more intense, we’re gonna add to the family,” Iya said.

In a video post yesterday, Iya and Drew revealed the gender of their fourth baby.

"See you in June, Baby Boy Arellano!" the video's caption said.

Drew and Iya tied the knot in 2014. They have three children, Primo, Leon and Alana. — Video from Life with the Arellanos YouTube channel

RELATED: Iya Villania bares Drew Arellano's unconditional love after forgiving her 'mistake' thrice