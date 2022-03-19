Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

MANILA, Philippines — Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni shared her sentiment on the alleged beating by her boyfriend Kit Thompson.

On Instagram, Ana posted a before and after photo of the alleged abuse.

“When you love someone you will never ever harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga?” Ana asked.

She thanked everyone who checked on her as she reminded the public to be careful.

“This is me saying, you all should be careful out there. I can't reply to all of you right now but thank you for checking up on me,” she said.

“I will release a statement soon,” she added.

Meanwhile, Kit’s management company Cornerstone Entertainment released a statement for their talent.

“We have just been informed that one of our artists, Mr. Kit Thompson, was allegedly involved in an incident that transpired last night in Tagaytay City, Cavite. As we have yet to receive a formal report regarding the alleged incident, we could not give a response nor comment on the matter,” it said.

“However, we request the public to be mindful of casting judgment based on unfounded reports being circulated online,” it added.

Ana was rescued by the police after reportedly being injured and detained by Kit Thompson in a hotel in Tagaytay.

Authorities were reportedly alerted after Ana pleaded for help from her friends and sent a picture of herself with injuries.

RELATED: Kit Thompson held by police for allegedly abusing girlfriend Ana Jalandoni