Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez is now a mother after she gave birth to her first baby.

In her Instagram account, Winwyn posted a photo of her newborn daughter.

"Our little princess, Luna Teresita Rayn," she captioned the post.

Celebrities such as Sanya Lopez, Enzo Pineda, MJ Lastimosa, to name a few, congratulated the new parents.

The actress-beauty queen revealed that she’s pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend in a press conference of her Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Nelia” last December.

“I’m happy. Kontento naman ako with my relationship. He is a private person kaya hindi ako makapag-share. Saka gusto ko rin na siyempre may part naman na amin lang. 'Yon lang 'yung sa akin ngayon,” Winwyn said.

“Pero happy ako. Happy kami na we’re blessed of something na I really prayed for. Tapos bliness pa ako ng isa pang baby which is ‘Nelia’ na hindi ko rin naman in-expect na makakapasok (sa MMFF),” she added.

RELATED: Winwyn Marquez bares pregnancy, says Joey Marquez, Alma Moreno are thrilled