^

Entertainment

Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 3, 2022 | 3:47pm
Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl
Winwyn Marquez
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez is now a mother after she gave birth to her first baby. 

In her Instagram account, Winwyn posted a photo of her newborn daughter. 

"Our little princess, Luna Teresita Rayn," she captioned the post. 

Celebrities such as Sanya Lopez, Enzo Pineda, MJ Lastimosa, to name a few, congratulated the new parents. 

The actress-beauty queen revealed that she’s pregnant with her non-showbiz boyfriend in a press conference of her Metro Manila Film Festival movie “Nelia” last December.  

“I’m happy. Kontento naman ako with my relationship. He is a private person kaya hindi ako makapag-share. Saka gusto ko rin na siyempre may part naman na amin lang. 'Yon lang 'yung sa akin ngayon,” Winwyn said.

“Pero happy ako. Happy kami na we’re blessed of something na I really prayed for. Tapos bliness pa ako ng isa pang baby which is ‘Nelia’ na hindi ko rin naman in-expect na makakapasok (sa MMFF),” she added.

RELATED: Winwyn Marquez bares pregnancy, says Joey Marquez, Alma Moreno are thrilled

WINWYN MARQUEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ruffa&rsquo;s best beauty secret

Ruffa’s best beauty secret

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Ruffa Gutierrez is one of showbiz’s prettiest faces. At 5’10”, she’s a head-turner with flawless,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez to mark anniversary of second chance with Ben Affleck after 18 years

Jennifer Lopez to mark anniversary of second chance with Ben Affleck after 18 years

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will reunite in an upcoming sports marketing movie about Nike’s journey to sign basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennifer Lopez to mark anniversary of second chance with Ben Affleck after 18 years

Jennifer Lopez to mark anniversary of second chance with Ben Affleck after 18 years

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon will reunite in an upcoming sports marketing movie about Nike’s journey to sign basketball...
Entertainment
fbtw
Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl

Winwyn Marquez gives birth to a baby girl

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Kapuso actress Winwyn Marquez is now a mother after she gave birth to her first baby. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Viva clarifies viral photo of Sarah Geronimo wearing pink

Viva clarifies viral photo of Sarah Geronimo wearing pink

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Viva Artist Agency clarified a circulating photo of Sarah Geronimo wearing pink, supporting Vice President Leni Robredo....
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Park Bo Gum to host Baeksang Arts Awards, first activity after military discharge

Park Bo Gum to host Baeksang Arts Awards, first activity after military discharge

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
South Korean actor Park Bo Gum is set to host the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards, which will be his first stint fresh from...
Entertainment
fbtw
Catriona Gray wishes 'more difficult questions' asked at Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals

Catriona Gray wishes 'more difficult questions' asked at Miss Universe Philippines 2022 finals

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Catriona Gray may not be able to join the recently held Miss Universe Philippines 2022 coronation night in person, but her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jennylyn Mercado gives birth; shows tour of baby's room

Jennylyn Mercado gives birth; shows tour of baby's room

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 day ago
Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo gave a glimpse of their first child together in a vlog, as the actress gave birth last...
Entertainment
fbtw
Angelina Jolie, who starred as Russian spy in 'Salt,' makes surprise appearance in Ukraine

Angelina Jolie, who starred as Russian spy in 'Salt,' makes surprise appearance in Ukraine

1 day ago
Hollywood star Angelina Jolie on Saturday made a surprise appearance in the western Ukrainian city...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Italian model wins Miss Universe Philippines 2022, hopes to inspire with feat

Fil-Italian model wins Miss Universe Philippines 2022, hopes to inspire with feat

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
Clad in powder blue evening gown, Filipino-Italian beauty Celeste Cortesi of Pasay City was crowned Miss Universe Philippines...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with