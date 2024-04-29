Get vivo Y100 for a chance to meet Alden Richards on May 4

MANILA, Philippines — vivo is committed to making a splash with their exciting announcements this year! Along with vivo’s launch of Y100 on April 27, it announces a meet and greet event with Asia’s Multimedia Star that will surely make summer extra special.

As vivo’s ambassador since 2022, Alden Richards will meet his fans and the vivo community, sharing laughter, taking selfies and creating cherished memories together.

Don’t miss this golden opportunity to connect with Alden and experience the cutting-edge features of the vivo Y100.

Boasting a powerful 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging, the vivo Y100 keeps on-the-go individuals like Alden powered throughout the day.

Its 120Hz AMOLED display with 1200nits peak brightness and dual stereo speakers with up to 300% audio booster offer a cinematic experience.

It also has a stylish photochromic design, a color-changing effect on the back panel when exposed to UV light or sunlight in seconds.

With 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage (expandable to 1TB), and a starting price of P12,499, the vivo Y100 combines performance and affordability seamlessly.

Here’s how you can join the meet and greet event:

1. Purchase the vivo Y100 from any vivo concept store or kiosk.



2. Share your excitement on Facebook, X or Instagram by posting a photo of your newly purchased vivo Y100 using the hashtags #vivoY100xAlden and #vivoMeetAndGreetwithAlden. Make sure your post is set to public.



3. Fill out this form and attach your official receipt and a valid ID.

Stay tuned as vivo announces 10 lucky fans on May 3, 12 p.m. via vivo's social media pages. Winners will also receive a confirmation email serving as their entry pass to the venue.

The meet and greet with Alden Richards is a celebration of the vivo community and the connection it fosters between the ambassador and the fans.

It doesn’t matter if you’re new to the vivo family or a newcomer, as this event promises to be a celebration of technology and entertainment.

Keep your eyes peeled and your calendars marked! Gear up to join Alden Richards and vivo for an electrifying experience that’s bound to leave a lasting impression.

Follow vivo on Facebook, X, and Instagram, and be sure to turn on notifications so you won’t miss announcements or details about the most awaited meet and greet. Visit vivo's official website to explore Y100's exciting features.

