Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 11, 2022 | 4:18pm
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro dies of multiple organ failure
Actor-director Phillip Lazaro
Phillip Lazaro via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Actor-director Phillip Lazaro has passed away. He was 52 years old. 

According to a GMA News report, Phillip died due to multiple organ failure earlier today. 

“I never saw Tito Phi breathing again. Seeing him so helpless was my last memory of him and it breaks me apart,” Philip's nephew Chico Lazaro Alinell said. 

Chico recalled that he last saw his uncle yesterday at his home, where he noticed that Lazaro was having a hard time breathing. 

“From that moment, I kissed his forehead and said my goodbye, told him to always pray, and how much I love him,” Chico said.

From a stand-up comedian, Philip became part of the GMA-7 classic series "Villa Quintana" and "Anna Karenina."

PHILLIP LAZARO
