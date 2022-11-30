Alodia Gosiengfiao, Christopher Quimbo wedding set on Valentine's Day

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer Alodia Gosiengfiao and fiance Christopher Quimbo revealed the date and venue of their wedding next year.

In an interview with the media during the Esquire PH Man At His Best event last weekend, the couple said that they will tie the knot in Marriott Hotel on February 14.

The couple also said that they are now preparing for their wedding.

"It's so hard because we're both busy at work and it's an adjustment for us but we'll be ready. The date is next year, Valentine's Day, so we're excited," Christopher told Philstar.com.

Alodia revealed last July that she's engaged with Christopher months after breaking up with ex-boyfriend Wil Dasovich.

In her YouTube channel, Alodia shared that Christopher popped the question in his family’s winery.

"For some, it takes a lifetime to find true love. But for the lucky ones, a lifetime is merely enough to share the love they’ve found," Alodia said.

"I guess I couldn’t imagine a life without him. Everything’s just falling into place na parang hindi siya pilit. Hindi nira-rush or something, parang napakaganda lang. It’s very pure," she added.

