'Because of You' hit maker Keith Martin found lifeless in QC condo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 26, 2022 | 8:59am
'Because of You' hit maker Keith Martin found lifeless in QC condo
American singer-songwriter Keith Martin
MANILA, Philippines — American singer-songwriter Keith Martin has died. He was 55. 

According to reports, the "Because of You" hit maker was found lifeless in his Quezon City condominium on Friday. 

Initial investigation found out that his neighbors alerted the property manager about a foul smell on the sixth floor. 

Reports said that Keith had been dead for at least a week before he was discovered. 

Kapamilya singer Kyla took to Twitter to pay tribute to the singer. 

“In shock and in disbelief.. You will be missed, Keith Martin.. Thank you for the inspiration. You will leave a legacy of great music that is timeless and will always be remebered.." she wrote. 

Sexy actress Sheree shared a series of posts for the singer on Facebook.

"Thank you for the friendship kikit. RIP," she wrote in one of her posts. 

“Damn…this news is shocking. Gone too soon Keith Eric Martin. You will be missed brotha. Your music will live in our hearts forever," singer Kris Lawrence wrote on his Facebook account. 

The cause of death has not yet been determined as of writing. 

