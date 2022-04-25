Jake Cuenca, Kylie Verzosa remain friends despite breakup

MANILA, Philippines — Despite the breakup, actor Jake Cuenca shared that he and beauty queen Kylie Verzosa decided to remain friends because of their respect for each other.

On Sunday, Jake put an end to breakup speculations, confirming on his Instagram page that his relationship with Kylie is over.

“I’ll hold on to all our precious memories together with so much value. This past 3 years of my life have certainly been the best,” Jake said.

“I say this with such a heavy heart but me and Kylie have decided to go our separate ways. I’m still so proud of us because we didn’t want to break up in anger we both wanted to be able to look back on our relationship with no bitterness no anger and no regrets only the good memories,” he added.

Jake vowed to still support Kylie and will pray for her success.

“Certainly that’s what I will be holding on to. I will still be here to support you because in so many ways I feel part of your journey and I will always pray for your success,” he said.

“I’m happy we were able to finish this chapter of our lives the same way we started it. Holding hands as friends. Wherever you are or whatever you’re doing I will always be sending you love and positivity. Know that you will always have a person in me who will always be proud of you. I’ll see you around Kylie,” he added.

The breakup rumors began when Kylie posted “Broken” on her Twitter account previously. The actress also became emotional in an episode of “It’s Showtime” after the show hosts talked about ending a relationship.

