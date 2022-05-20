^

Susan Roces passes away at 80

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 20, 2022 | 11:00pm
Queen of Philippine movies, Susan Roces.
The STAR / Ricky Lo

MANILA, Philippines — Queen of Philippine movies, Susan Roces, has passed away earlier Friday. She was 80. 

The office of Sen. Grace Poe released a statement of the passing of the veteran actress. 

“With great sadness, we announce the loss of our beloved Jesusa Sonora Poe, whom many of you know as Susan Roces. She passed away peacefully on a Friday evening, May 20, 2022, surrounded by love and warmth, with her daughter Grace, her nephews Joseph and Jeffrey and many of her family and close friends,” the statement read.

“She lived life fully and gracefully. Remember her in her beauty, warmth and kindess. She is now with the Lord and her beloved Ronnie — FPJ. We will miss her sorely but we celebrate a life well-lived. Susan Roces — daughter, mother, grandmother, a true Filipina and a national treasure,” it added.

Susan's nephew Lawrence Cruz Sonora took to social media to mourn the death of his aunt. 

“RIP Mama Inday,” Lawrence wrote on Facebook. 

Her cause of death is not yet disclosed.

Susan, wife of late Fernando Poe Jr., starred in hundreds of movies. She was last seen in the in the longest-running teleserye "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" on ABS-CBN.

