A BEVi of world-class Filipino products

Beauty Elements Ventures Inc. (BEVi)., a beauty and skincare company established in 2006, celebrates 18 years of remarkable growth and achievement.

Now in its 18th year, BEVi, the maker of Kojie.san, continues to innovate and expand its portfolio — reaching success beyond beauty, skincare and wellness.

MANILA, Philippines — “Born to bloom” best describes this world-class Filipino brand’s journey. Established in 2007, Beauty Elements Ventures Inc. (BEVi), the first to introduce kojic acid soap (Kojie.san) in the Philippine market, has since developed a range of high-quality products beyond skincare.

Initially, the company supplied kojic acid soaps to dermatologists, who prescribed it to patients with skin pigmentation problems. Kojic acid not only helps lighten the skin, but also gently erases age spots, scars and even sun damage.

Realizing its potential, the company launched the original kojic acid soap but made it even better by adding high-grade virgin coconut oil in the mix.

The rest, as they said, is history. Today, Kojie.san has become one of the most recognizable brands not only in the Philppines but around the globe.

But the company did not stop with a single seed that grew into a revolutionary product. Instead, it continues to innovate and expand its portfolio—reaching success beyond beauty, skincare and wellness.

Born to bloom

In celebration of its 18th anniversary, BEVI gathered its partners, suppliers, distributors at the Grand Ballroom of Manila Marriott Hotel for a night of glitz, glamour and gratitude.

Photo Release Jazz Burila, president and CEO of BEVi

Titled “BEVi: Born to Bloom,” guests came in full floral regalia. They were welcomed by BEVI president and CEO Jazz Burilla, who looked radiant in a black and red number.

Highlight of the event was the unveiling of new products that delve into new territories. Check these out:

Kojie.san+ takes skincare to new heights. This new line consists of lotion and soap bar infused with glycolic acid for vibrant, glowing and even skin tone; salicylic acid for clearer, radiant, even skin; and niacinamide for soft, smooth and even skin.



Life by Kojie.San is a range of liquid food supplements—Glow+ (for brighter skin), Sleep+ (promotes sleep quality), Slim+ (promotes gut health), Renew+(promotes skin cell regeneration)—that allow beauty addicts to experience “beauty from within.”



Diamond Skin by Kojie.San offers a treasure trove of skincare delights, in the form of a skincare set with potent active ingredients.



Defensil, a revolutionary line of products that blends advanced protection against germs with a nurturing touch for the skin—a testament to BEVI's dedication to overall wellness.



Happy Bites byTop2Tail. True to its vision to expand and excel in newer markets, the company is also venturing into the pet food market. Happy Bites by Top2Tail is a line of dog food infused with love, dedication, and passion for pets.

BEVI’s pursuit of innovation extends beyond these quality products. Aligned with its commitment to taking its services to the next level, it introduces an array of offerings under its esteemed group of companies.

BIGi (Basic Integrated Global, Inc.) provides comprehensive solutions in eCommerce, global distribution expansion and digital marketing initiatives.



SPC Microtech boasts state-of-the-art analytical and testing laboratories to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy in products.



BEVM (Beauty Elements Ventures Manufacturing, Inc). and OSP (One Stand Point Manufacturing Corporation) are dynamic forces in manufacturing services.



PBB (Philippine Bottling Beverage) manufactures and tolls bottled products.

All these prove that BEVi is, indeed, born to bloom.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with Beauty Elements Ventures Inc. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.