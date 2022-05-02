^

Modern Living

Jennylyn Mercado gives birth; shows tour of baby's room

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 2, 2022 | 12:06pm
Jennylyn Mercado gives birth; shows tour of baby's room
Celebrity couple Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo
BJ Pascual

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo gave a glimpse of their first child together in a vlog, as the actress gave birth last April 25.

On May 1, the couple released a video on YouTube of what was supposed to be a nursery room tour. Then at the latter part of the video, Mercado was seen lying on the hospital bed while Trillo was sitting by her side, with the date “4/25/22” flashed onscreen.

Jennylyn then shared that they were surprised by the turn of events, too, saying, “Checkup lang dapat kami ngayon e, bigla na lang kaming manganganak na daw. Hindi kami ready.” 

Trillo was seen wearing a scrub suit and a head cap in a video, sharing that he's nervous to go to the birthing room.

The video ended with a black-and-white photo of Jennylyn being surrounded by her doctors while giving birth, with Dennis by her side.

Mercado and Trillo shared initially that they were trying to have a baby through surogacy, and confirmed they were expecting in October last year. The two later got married in an intimate civil wedding. — Video from Jennylyn Mercado's YouTube channel

RELATED: Jennylyn Mercado flaunts baby bump in swimsuit

JENNYLYN MERCADO
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
A year of beauty and wellnes
2 days ago

A year of beauty and wellnes

By Johnny Litton | 2 days ago
Asian Hospital and Medical Center’s Aesthetix Asian recently marked an important milestone as it celebrated its first...
Modern Living
fbtw
Michelle Madrigal gives tour of new home after divorce
3 days ago

Michelle Madrigal gives tour of new home after divorce

By Jan Milo Severo,Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
After finalizing her divorce with former husband Troy Woolfolk, actress Michele Madrigal moved into her new home with daughter...
Modern Living
fbtw
'Douglas MaCar Tour!': Vhong Navarro gives tour of customized van
3 days ago

'Douglas MaCar Tour!': Vhong Navarro gives tour of customized van

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 3 days ago
Kapamilya actor and host Vhong Navarro made a comeback on his YouTube channel, returning with a special car tour of a second-hand...
Modern Living
fbtw
Camille Prats shares glimpse of newly built house
4 days ago

Camille Prats shares glimpse of newly built house

By Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza,Marane A. Plaza | 4 days ago
Actress Camille Prats gave a glimpse of her family's new 5-storey house, which has been in construction for the past two...
Modern Living
fbtw
Francine Diaz goes furniture shopping with Karen Davila, plans to buy another house
5 days ago

Francine Diaz goes furniture shopping with Karen Davila, plans to buy another house

By Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell,Kristofer Purnell | 5 days ago
Kapamilya teen actress Francine Diaz had quite a shopping spree to remember after broadcast journalist Karen Davila took her...
Modern Living
fbtw
Double birthday for the dashing doctor
9 days ago

Double birthday for the dashing doctor

By Johnny Litton | 9 days ago
Loving husband and well-loved friend Dr. George Sarakinis celebrated his birthday not once, but twice — first...
Modern Living
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with