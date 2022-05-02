Jennylyn Mercado gives birth; shows tour of baby's room

MANILA, Philippines — Actors Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo gave a glimpse of their first child together in a vlog, as the actress gave birth last April 25.

On May 1, the couple released a video on YouTube of what was supposed to be a nursery room tour. Then at the latter part of the video, Mercado was seen lying on the hospital bed while Trillo was sitting by her side, with the date “4/25/22” flashed onscreen.

Jennylyn then shared that they were surprised by the turn of events, too, saying, “Checkup lang dapat kami ngayon e, bigla na lang kaming manganganak na daw. Hindi kami ready.”

Trillo was seen wearing a scrub suit and a head cap in a video, sharing that he's nervous to go to the birthing room.

The video ended with a black-and-white photo of Jennylyn being surrounded by her doctors while giving birth, with Dennis by her side.

Mercado and Trillo shared initially that they were trying to have a baby through surogacy, and confirmed they were expecting in October last year. The two later got married in an intimate civil wedding. — Video from Jennylyn Mercado's YouTube channel

