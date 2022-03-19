^

Entertainment

Dimples Romana pregnant with baby number 3

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 19, 2022 | 12:21pm
Dimples Romana.

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Dimples Romana is pregnant with her third child with husband Boyet Ahmee.

In a recent Facebook live, Dimples shared the news with her followers. 

”I want to share my joy to everybody because this is something very, very important to me, for my husband, and for my family. Ang reveal po namin ngayon ay… Ladies and gentlemen, I am expecting baby number 3! Say hello to my baby bump!” she said.

“Noong nalaman ko ‘yung balita, as in nagulat ako! Kasi we weren’t even trying. Kami naman ni Boyet, we already have Calliee, we already have Alonzo, and seven years later, malay ko ba na magkakaroon ako ng isa pang baby. We are very pregnant at the moment,” she added.

Dimples became emotional upon revealing the good news. 

“Five na kami! Sobrang naiiyak ako, kasi first time ko to really go out there and say we’re now a family of five,” she said. 

“I am very, very happy with where we were at. Kumbaga, I feel content in my heart. Kaya itong pagdating ng bagong blessing namin makes us even happier,” she added.

Dimples was tapped by SANTé International as the endorser of Santé Barley Max recently.  

“I am so grateful for being able to work and have endorsement deals because these are really very uncertain times,” Dimples said. 

“I believe that everything could be balanced with the right blend of time management. Work is essential but my family is the most important in my life. We need to stay healthy and active not only physically but mentally and emotionally as well. This is the reason why I am so ecstatic now that I am officially a part of the Santé Barley Max family because the brand is really effective in strengthening the immune system and providing the vitamins and nutrients that our bodies need every day. One sachet per day or a single capsule before a meal of Santé Barley Max really makes a world of difference,” she added.  

