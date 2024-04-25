R’Bonney Gabriel goes Divisoria shopping

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel went to Divisoria for fabrics shopping.

In her Instagram account, Gabriel posted a video of her enjoying shopping in the most popular shopping place in the country.

"Practiced my tawad, battled the heat, and fought the urge to buy all the fabrics in Divisoria," she captioned her post.

In the video, Gabriel said she used to visit Divisoria when she was a kid.

"I actually used to come here a lot when I was a kid visiting the Philippines," she said.

"I always remember coming to buy Juicy Couture purses and different clothing," she added.

The Filipino-American beauty queen returned to the country earlier this month.

She will be the host of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in May.

