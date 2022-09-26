Donita Nose reacts to Donita Rose wedding

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrities congratulated actress and TV host Donita Rose for her marriage with gospel singer Felson Palad.

Donita and Felson tied the knot yesterday.

"Surely your goodness and unfailing love will follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever," Donita wrote on her Instagram account.

Celebrities such as KC Concepcion, Iya Villania, Donita Nose, Gelli de Belen and Janno Gibbs, to name a few, congratulated Donita and Felson.

"Omg yessss. Congratulations ate D!" KC commented.

“Awww congratulations Dee!!!!" Iya said.

"Wow! Parang Kailan Lang ka video call Lang natin sya heheh.. now Eto na.. I’m so happy for both of you twinny.. Congratulations ng bongga!!!!" comedian Donita Nose commented.

Donita’s “Over Da Bakod” co-stars Gelli and Janno also congratulated the couple.

"OMG ao happy for you!!!!! Congratulations and best wishes Barbiedoll!!!!" Gelli said.

“Maligayang bati sa inyong pagiisang dibdib! Nawa'y biyayaan kayo ng panginoon ng masaya at masaganang pagsasama kahit limang taon...este habangbuhay. Hehe,” Janno commented.

Donita and Felson announced their engagement last May after a few months of dating.

Donita first revealed that she's dating Felson last April.

She shared on Instagram that she's dating the singer after her divorce with ex-husband Eric Villarama in 2016.

