Moira Dela Torre, Jason Hernandez confirm breakup after 3 years of marriage

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 8:30pm
MANILA, Philippines — Singer Moira Dela Torre and her husband Jason Hernandez, also a singer, have officially called it quits after being married for three years.

Jason posted a statement on his Facebook account which said, "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways. Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."

The post indicated that the statement came from both Jason and Moira; the latter shared the post onto her own Facebook account but without any caption.

Jason elaborated further in the original post's caption about the announcement, calling it the "hardest thing he ever had to write" but still wanted to be transparent with everyone.

"[Three] years ago, I married my best friend with the intent of spending the rest of my life with her," Jason wrote. "Though my love for her has always been genuine, a few months ago, I confessed to Moira that I have been unfaithful to her during our marriage."

Jason said that he takes full responsibility for his unfaithfulness and is attempting to be better, adding that Moira "deserved to know the truth rather than continue down a 'peaceful' but dishonest path."

He ended the caption with an apology to everyone he hurt, most especially Moira.

Last April 2022, netizens were quick to notice that Moira had deleted all photos and videos of Jason on her Instagram and TikTok accounts, causing rumors of their split.

RELATED: Is Moira dela Torre, Jason Hernandez marriage on the rocks? Fans ask

