Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel explores Manila on trike

MANILA, Philippines — Almost every day, Miss Universe 2022 and fashion designer R'Bonney Gabriel fills her Instagram feed with videos of her new creations.

But since she is in the Philippines for over a week now to host Miss Universe Philippines 2024 next month, the Filipino-American model from Texas has been missing sewing. Hence, what better way to spend her time in the country but to retrace her roots — including revisiting her childhood hangout, Divisoria.

"Today, I am headed to Divisoria to pick up some fabrics," she began her video blog (vlog), "I actually used to come here a lot when I was a kid visiting the Philippines. I always remember coming to buy like Juicy Couture purses and different clothing."

Inside Disoria's famous 168 Mall, R'Bonney found some novelties, including a stray cat and different inexpensive fabrics, thread and zippers she could use for her new design projects.

"Salamat po!" she was heard telling a store attendant after a purchase.

Before calling it a day, she passed by Abad Santos Avenue onboard a trike (three-wheel motorcycle) to complete her design project shopping list — portable sewing machine.

"Today is a success!" she declared.

RELATED: ‘Laging trapik’: Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel poses as Angkas driver