Marcus Adoro breaks silence over alleged abuse ahead of Eraserheads reunion

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 27, 2022 | 7:29am
Eraserheads member Marcus Adoro in his NFT Gallery
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Marcus Adoro finally broke his silence over the abuse allegations by his daughter Syd Hartha ahead of his much-awaited reunion concert with his '90s band Eraserheads this December.

In his Instagram account, Marcus said that he has been trying to reach out to his daughter, but to no avail. 

“I've lost contact with my daughter for years now. Recently, I've tried to reach out to her through her manager, but I'm not sure if my messages are getting through. So, I'm making this post,” Marcus said.

The Eraserheads lead guitarist said that he wanted a second chance with his daughter, so he apologized to the public and his bandmates.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Syd, san ka man, I hope you're doing well. As you already know, I'm far from perfect kaya normal if you want nothing do with me. Sana lang magkaroon ng second chance for redemption. I'm sorry for the ruckus that I may have caused my family, the public, the sponsors and my bandmates. Pasensya na,” he said.  

He also thanked E-heads' fans for understanding and asked for their continued support. 

“I also want to thank the people who are supporting E-Heads' art. Please continue to support the E-heads reunion. Alay po sa ating lahat ito,” he said. 

Marcus’ ex-partner, actress Barbara Ruaro, and daughter Syd, accused the guitarist of domestic abuse in 2019; the allegations of which have resurfaced after the Eraserheads announced their "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert in December 22 this year.

"Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert will take place in SMDC Festival Grounds, several blocks away form where the Eraserheads staged “The Final Set” in 2009, which many thought would be the band's last performance together in the Philippines.

RELATED: Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan address why Marcus Adoro joining Eraserheads reunion despite abuse claims

ERASERHEADS

MARCUS ADORO
