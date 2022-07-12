^

Donnalyn Bartolome sorry for baby-themed sexy pictorial inciting pedophilia

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 12, 2022 | 4:53pm
Donnalyn Bartolome sorry for baby-themed sexy pictorial inciting pedophilia
Donnalyn Bartolome
MANILA, Philippines — Content creator Donnalyn Bartolome apologized after receiving heavy backlash for her baby-themed sexy pictorial for her birthday. 

In her official Facebook account, Donnalyn said the pictorial was an “honest mistake.”

“It was never my intention to enable one of the most horrifying acts here on Earth,” she said. 

“Almost a million people across socmed platforms thought of it light and funny because they know my personality and didn’t look at it that way hence our initial reaction to the idea was the same.. but upon reading other people’s perspective, I completely agree. I feel terrible, sick to my stomach and had disturbing flashbacks I’d rather not say,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Donnalyn ???????? (@donna)

Social media users called out Donnalyn for the pictorial because it provokes pedophilia. She said she is protective for her siblings and other children. 

“I was called crazy for being overprotective to all of my siblings, ones I took care of since they were babies. It has come to the point where I had to go to a psych to understand my actions because the level of protectiveness was quite extreme, all I’m saying is I’ve taken care of children since I was 11 years old, this was the last thing I would ever intend to do,” she said. 

"Thank you to everyone who let me know, especially those who did it so kindly, you’re the type of people who help me become a better person everyday as I hold the responsibility of influencing millions. It’s not easy.. but I’ll do my best,” she added.  

Donnalyn also took advantage of her post to ask help for abused children. 

“While you’re here. I’d like to use this attention for those who want to help abused children.. There is a care-facility I was admitted in when I was a minor: Nayon ng Kabataan. The children admitted there carry so much pain, you can donate or send them little gifts to make them feel better,” she said.  

“Thanks everyone and I’m sorry,” she added. 

