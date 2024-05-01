^

Yasmien Kurdi gives birth to 2nd child via C-section

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 1, 2024 | 9:32am
Actress Yasmien Kurdi
MANILA, Philippines — Actress Yasmien Kurdi and husband Rey Soldevilla welcomed their second child. 

On her Instagram account, Yasmien posted photos of her giving birth to their baby via a Cesarean section (C-section). 

The actress said that they wanted to deliver the baby via normal birth but their doctors suggested otherwise. 

"I wanted to have VBAC or Normal delivery this time on my second pregnancy. After series of tests nalaman namin na manipis pa din pala ang CS scar ko even after 11 years - not a good indication," she wrote. 

"'Di na namin itinuloy because of many high-risk possible scenarios and we opted for CS the day I labored," she added. 

Yasmien said that their move was a good call because her baby had a cord coil. 

"We also found out during the procedure that the baby had a cord coil. It actually was a good call that we opted CS because if we tried VBAC we would have ended up doing CS still," she said. 

"A #cesarean (C-section) is a life saving procedure for women like me.. I chose to do whatever it took to get my baby out healthy and safe!" the actress added. She also thanked the doctors and nurses who assisted her while giving birth. 

Yasmien and Rey tied the knot in January 2012. They have a daughter named Ayesha.  

Recommended
