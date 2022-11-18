Holding hands as a friend? Paolo Contis, Yen Santos spotted together anew

Paolo Contis and Yen Santos in a hotel lobby in Mandaluyong

MANILA, Philippines — Rumored lovers Paolo Contis and Yen Santos were spotted in a hotel in Mandaluyong earlier today.

Philstar.com saw Paolo and Yen holding hands at the lobby of Shangrila Hotel.

The rumored couple also shared sweet gestures while talking to the front desk officer of the hotel.

On Thursday night, Yen thanked Paolo during her acceptance speech after winning the Best Actress trophy for the movie "A Far Away Land" at the 45th Gawad Urian.

“And of course, to my leading man Paolo Contis — sobrang talented, napakagaling na artista. Maraming, maraming salamat sa iyo. Ahhm, I’ll always be your number one fan,” she said.

For his part, Paolo posted on his Facebook account his congratulatory message to Yen.

“Congratulations Lilieyen Santos. I’m sooooooo proud of you!! Very well deserved! See you in awhile," he said.

Paolo and Yen worked together in the movie shot in Farao Islands.

Since then, rumors of them being in a relationship circulated on social media after they were seen in Baguio, Pangasinan, Boracay and Rockwell.

