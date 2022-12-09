Jovit Baldivino passes away at 29

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Jovit Baldivino has passed away earlier today. He was 29 years old.

Baldivino's wife Camille Ann Miguel posted on Facebook a photo of them together, with caption "Asawa ko" and crying emojis.

Totoong Balita Southern Tagalog reported that Baldivino died after few days in an intensive care unit (ICU) at Jesus of Nazareth Hospital in Batangas City.

The news was also confirmed by the hospital through radio station Brigada Batangas.

Reports said that Baldivino was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed in a party days ago.

His wife recently called out netizens to verify the news first before posting online.

"Sa lahat po ng nag popost sa asawa ko siguraduhin niyong tama ang post nyo at di kayo nakakatulong lalo nyo pinalalala di kayo nakakatulong matuto kayo humingi ng permission. Wag nyo pong palalain ang sitwasyon niya!!!!!! Makapag post lang kayo...prayers po ang kailangan namin di ang maling post niyo,” she wrote.

Baldivino rose to fame after he won the first edition of ABS-CBN reality show “Pilipinas Got Talent” in 2010.

