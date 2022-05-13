^

Entertainment

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 13, 2022 | 4:58pm
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake
Former lovers Skusta Clee and Zeinab Harake
Skusta Clee via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about not being true to himself.

During the music video launch of his new song “Kumpisal” with Gloc-9 on Thursday, Skusta said the two of them as a couple needed to examine themselves and understand each other more.

“Siguro ganon, hindi ka naging totoo sa sarili mo, hindi niyo muna inaral yung isa't isa lalo na pag hindi kayo nagkakaintindihan. Dapat kasi pag partner feeling ko ganon e. Dapat kahit ano mangyari magkakaintindihan kayo. Kung ano yung kasalanan pagdating sa relasyon, siguro yung kulang ka sa pagiintindi sa partner mo kasi don magsisimula lahat yon, wala ng kahit anong explanation,” he said. 

The rapper also shared what he learned from his past relationship.

“Wala naman ako talagang dala-dala ngayon, natutunan kong aralin yung sarili ko, kung ano yung mga bagay na gusto ko, yung mga bagaty na ayaw ko, ano yung mga bagay na takot ako at hindi ako takot,” he said. 

“Ano yung mga pangarap ko, ano ba yung bagay na gusto ko para sa sarili ko, sino ba talaga yong tunay sa akin, napansin ko sila lahat. Ngayon natutunan kong mahalin ang sarili ko, kailangan mo kasing mahalin ang sarili mo kasi di ka matututong magmahal ng iba kung hindi mo mahal ang sarili mo,” he added.  

When asked how his heart is, Skusta Clee answered, "Okay naman."

"Kailangan mo siyang ingatan e. Ako yung tipo ng tao na hindi nag-stay sa isang lugar, nagmo-move forward ako. Kasi kung mag-stay ako don lulugmukin ko lang sarili ko,” he added. 

 Meanwhile, rapper Gloc-9 is set to release his music video for his song “Kumpisal” today from his Pilak album, in celebration of his 25th anniversary in the Philippine music industry. 

Joining him in this string-fueled and vibrant collaboration is Skusta Clee. Written and composed by Gloc-9 with musical arrangement, mixed and mastered by Thyro Alfaro, the song discusses the dynamics of the Catholic sacrament of confession from the perspective of a confessee.

The zany visual was shot inside a church with guest appearances by Shanti Dope, DJ Klumcee and Hellmerry.

Prior to this release, Gloc-9 was able to drop singles “Paliwanag” with Yeng Constantino and “Pilak” as part of his 25th anniversary album. 

RELATEDAlleged third party on Zeinab Harake, Skusta Clee relationship speaks up

SKUSTA CLEE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

'I miss your old boobs': Derek Ramsay says as Ellen Adarna gets rid of breast implants

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Ellen Adarna revealed that she had her breast implants removed.
Entertainment
fbtw
'No more tears, pain': Sharon Cuneta, Gina Alajar pay tribute to long-time friend Fanny Serrano

'No more tears, pain': Sharon Cuneta, Gina Alajar pay tribute to long-time friend Fanny Serrano

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Actress Sharon Cuneta paid tribute to her long-time friend Fanny Serrano who died recently. 
Entertainment
fbtw
'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo

'Trenta usapan natin': Daniel Padilla ready to marry Kathryn Bernardo

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Daniel Padilla told girlfriend Kathryn Bernardo that he is ready to marry her. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

Miss World Philippines 2022: Get to know Hans Montenegro's daughter Ashley Subijano Montenegro

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
Russia's Rutube video platform remained offline for a second day on Tuesday, after a massive cyberattack knocked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams open to do 'The Greatest Showman' sequel

Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams open to do 'The Greatest Showman' sequel

By Kristofer Purnell | 44 minutes ago
Actors Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, who both starred in the 2017 musical film "The Greatest Showman," have expressed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

By Jan Milo Severo | 50 minutes ago
After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kakampink' Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

'Kakampink' Michael V pens poem for Bongbong Marcos

By Jan Milo Severo | 56 minutes ago
Kapuso comedian Michael V penned a poem for upcoming President Bongbong Marcos after partial results showed he’s leading...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rebel Wilson hints at new relationship following massive weight loss

Rebel Wilson hints at new relationship following massive weight loss

By Marane A. Plaza | 1 hour ago
Actress Rebel Wilson updated her fans with her relationship status.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss World Philippines 2022 candidates meet the press; Ashley Montenegro wins physique award

Miss World Philippines 2022 candidates meet the press; Ashley Montenegro wins physique award

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 hour ago
The Miss World-Philippines (MWP) organization formally presented their official lineup of candidates at the poolside of The...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with