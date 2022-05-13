Skusta Clee shares regret amid nth breakup with Zeinab Harake

MANILA, Philippines — After his confirmed breakup for the nth time with content creator Zeinab Harake, rapper Skusta Clee shared his regret about not being true to himself.

During the music video launch of his new song “Kumpisal” with Gloc-9 on Thursday, Skusta said the two of them as a couple needed to examine themselves and understand each other more.

“Siguro ganon, hindi ka naging totoo sa sarili mo, hindi niyo muna inaral yung isa't isa lalo na pag hindi kayo nagkakaintindihan. Dapat kasi pag partner feeling ko ganon e. Dapat kahit ano mangyari magkakaintindihan kayo. Kung ano yung kasalanan pagdating sa relasyon, siguro yung kulang ka sa pagiintindi sa partner mo kasi don magsisimula lahat yon, wala ng kahit anong explanation,” he said.

The rapper also shared what he learned from his past relationship.

“Wala naman ako talagang dala-dala ngayon, natutunan kong aralin yung sarili ko, kung ano yung mga bagay na gusto ko, yung mga bagaty na ayaw ko, ano yung mga bagay na takot ako at hindi ako takot,” he said.

“Ano yung mga pangarap ko, ano ba yung bagay na gusto ko para sa sarili ko, sino ba talaga yong tunay sa akin, napansin ko sila lahat. Ngayon natutunan kong mahalin ang sarili ko, kailangan mo kasing mahalin ang sarili mo kasi di ka matututong magmahal ng iba kung hindi mo mahal ang sarili mo,” he added.

When asked how his heart is, Skusta Clee answered, "Okay naman."

"Kailangan mo siyang ingatan e. Ako yung tipo ng tao na hindi nag-stay sa isang lugar, nagmo-move forward ako. Kasi kung mag-stay ako don lulugmukin ko lang sarili ko,” he added.

Meanwhile, rapper Gloc-9 is set to release his music video for his song “Kumpisal” today from his Pilak album, in celebration of his 25th anniversary in the Philippine music industry.

Joining him in this string-fueled and vibrant collaboration is Skusta Clee. Written and composed by Gloc-9 with musical arrangement, mixed and mastered by Thyro Alfaro, the song discusses the dynamics of the Catholic sacrament of confession from the perspective of a confessee.

The zany visual was shot inside a church with guest appearances by Shanti Dope, DJ Klumcee and Hellmerry.

Prior to this release, Gloc-9 was able to drop singles “Paliwanag” with Yeng Constantino and “Pilak” as part of his 25th anniversary album.

RELATED: Alleged third party on Zeinab Harake, Skusta Clee relationship speaks up