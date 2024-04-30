Get ready for the biggest price slash off TCL aircon this summer

TCL is giving significant discounts on two of its popular AC units, namely the CoolPro UV Connect+ and CoolPro Quiet+.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s sizzling hot outside, and you definitely deserve this cool anniversary treat from TCL! The consumer electronics brand is giving the biggest discounts on its range of air-conditioning units.

“We are happy to give you this exciting anniversary treat for everyone. We’re giving a big slash off to our air conditioning units, as we aim to provide our customers with the ultimate cooling solutions for their homes,” TCL CEO Loyal Cheng shares.

Take note, TCL is giving significant discounts on two of its popular AC units, namely the CoolPro UV Connect+ and CoolPro Quiet+. Hold on to your seats and dig these irresistible deals on ACs.

For the CoolPro UV Connect+ Air Conditioners:

TAC-10CSD/ME12 - 1.0 HP, from SRP of P38,995 to discounted price of P19,995

TAC-13CSD/MEI2 - 1.5 HP, from P40,495 to P21,495

TAC-19CSD/MEI2 - 2.0 HP, from P55,495 to P30,995

TAC-25CSD/ME12 - 2.5 HP, from P63,495 to P33,995

For the CoolPro Quiet+ Air Conditioners:

TAC-09CWI/UJE, from P29,995 to P18,995

TAC-09CWI/UJE, from P32,995 to P20,995

And that’s not all, get ready for the biggest AC launch this summer season! Make way for the CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Inverter Fresh Air Conditioner that’s set to revolutionize comfort for your homes.

“In just a few days, we are launching our CoolPro | FreshIN 2.0 Inverter Fresh Air Conditioner. It has advanced features and benefits set to change the game in air conditioning units from its innovations and enhanced designs. We’re all excited for it!” TCL brand manager Joseph Cernitchez says about the upcoming launch.

The TCL Anniversary Promo is running until May 31.

For more information, visit TCL’s official Facebook page or check out the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com/ph/en.

Editor's Note: This press release is sponsored by TCL. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.