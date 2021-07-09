Ex-child star Serena Dalrymple engaged with boyfriend?

MANILA, Philippines — Former child star Serena Dalrymple hinted that she's now engaged with boyfriend Thomas Bredillet.

In her Instagram account, Serena posted a photo of her kissing Thomas on a beach in Chatham, Massachusetts.

"Happy anniversary! I love you forever," Serena wrote.

Serena also flaunted her left hand in the photo, wearing a supposed engagement ring.

Celebrities such as Camille Pratts, Pauline Luna, among others, congratulated Serana on her milestone.

Serena left showbiz in 2004 and now lives in New York. She was known as a child wonder back in the late 1990s and early 2000s, starring in blockbuster films such as "Bata Bata Paano Ka Ginawa" with Vilma Santos, Albert Martinez and Carlo Aquino.

She also starred alongside veteran comedians Dolphy, Babalu and Redford White in different comedy movies.