AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica â€” Ogie Diaz

AJ Raval gives birth to baby with Aljur Abrenica — Ogie Diaz

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval gave birth to her child with Aljur Abrenica, talent manager Ogie Diaz reported.

In his YouTube channel, Ogie revealed that he has a reliable source claiming that AJ gave birth to her child in a simple hospital in Pasig City last November 18 or 19.

“Nanganak na si AJ Raval noong November 18 or 19 diyan sa isang payak na hospital sa Pasig,” Ogie said.

The veteran showbiz reporter added that Aljur was waiting outside while AJ was giving birth to their child in her own hospital room.

“Sinabi na nanganak sa isang payak na ospital sa Pasig itong si AJ na noong idinating doon ay nakatakip ang mukha. Pero hindi siya do'n sa delivery room nag-deliver at ni-room-in na lang. Ibig sabihin kung saan siyang room doon na lang ginawa ang delivery,” Ogie said.

“Habang si Aljur Abrenica daw ay nandoon sa labas ng madaling araw noong November 19, nasa loob siya ng sasakyan hanggang sa eventually nalaman ng ating source na si Aljur nga kasi tinanggal ang facemask,” he added.

The source said that AJ's face was covered but she was identified because of the tattoo in her chest.

"Kaya na-identify na si AJ 'yon kasi may tattoo sa dibdib," Ogie said.

“Hanggang sa ma-prove nila na AJ Raval daw iyon bukod sa tattoo sa dibdib,” he added.

AJ, meanwhile, posted a photo of her with a Christmas tree. She, however, didn’t show her tummy in the photo.

Last August, AJ's father Jeric denied that AJ is pregnant.

“Hindi (s'ya buntis). E bakit siya nagshu-shooting? Saka kung buntis, e, 'di mabuti, at least hindi pala siya baog,” Jeric said, laughing.

AJ was a no-show at the recent special screening of her Vivamax movie "Us X Her" with Kiko Estrada and Angeli Khang. —Video from Ogie Diaz Showbiz Updates YouTube channel

