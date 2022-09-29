^

Entertainment

Toni Gonzaga 'grateful, blessed' to join Shopee amid user backlash

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
September 29, 2022 | 3:59pm
Toni Gonzaga 'grateful, blessed' to join Shopee amid user backlash
Toni Gonzaga is announced as the newest ambassador for Shopee Philippines
Philstar.com / Deni Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Toni Gonzaga appeared unfazed by the amount of backlash she's been receiving the past few months, especially after announcing being a brand ambassador for e-commerce company Shopee.

At a media event where she was officially announced as a Shopee Philippines ambassador, Gonzaga thanked Internet users for the online engagement preceding the launch.

"Since yesterday we are trending, today we are grateful for our netizens for the mentions and engagements, they are the reasons why we are here today," the host said.

The hashtags #BoycottShopee and #ByeShopee became trending topics on social media following promotional videos that teased Gonzaga joining as an ambassador for the company.

Several social media users expressed their disappointment in Shopee and even resorted to deleting the application from their phones.

Gonzaga also said that her younger sister Alex, who was a former Shopee Philippines ambassador, was overjoyed that she was joining the Shopee family especially as she's been a loyal user for years.

In fact, Gonzaga has been busy shopping for goodies and materials in preparing a party for her son Seve's sixth birthday.

RELATED: 'Mapabungisngis na ako': Ogie Diaz reacts to Toni Gonzaga's ALLTV production number

SHOPEE

TONI GONZAGA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Maja Salvador returns to ABS-CBN via new teleserye with Richard Gutierrez

Maja Salvador returns to ABS-CBN via new teleserye with Richard Gutierrez

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
Actress Maja Salvador confirmed her return to ABS-CBN with an upcoming teleserye with Richard Gutierrez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Outspoken Myanmar beauty queen lands in Canada, granted asylum

Outspoken Myanmar beauty queen lands in Canada, granted asylum

8 hours ago
A Myanmar beauty queen who spoke out against the military coup in her homeland landed Wednesday in Canada, where she has been...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Women accusing Vhong Navarro of sexual assault
play

LIST: Women accusing Vhong Navarro of sexual assault

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
The Court of Appeals recently denied a petition from Kapamilya TV host Vhong Navarro to reconsider the prosecutor’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michele Gumabao surprised by Miss Universe rule allowing moms, wives to join

Michele Gumabao surprised by Miss Universe rule allowing moms, wives to join

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 2nd runner-up and volleyball star Michele Gumabao admitted that she’s surprised with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessica Sanchez is &lsquo;bad in a good way&rsquo; in new music &nbsp;

Jessica Sanchez is ‘bad in a good way’ in new music  

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
A decade after her American Idol experience, Jessica Sanchez has kicked off a new chapter in her music career — as a...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look
Exclusive

'Drag Race Philippines' host Paolo Ballesteros shares tips for long-lasting falsies, holiday look

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 7 hours ago
Paolo Ballesteros shared several tips to Philstar.com on how to achieve long-lasting makeup and falsies for those runway-ready...
Entertainment
fbtw
Piolo Pascual reinvents himself in new roles, original stories

Piolo Pascual reinvents himself in new roles, original stories

By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Piolo Pascual has broadened his creative horizons with his pursuits in acting, hosting, singing and the most recent, film...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessica Villarubin eyes acting on stage & on screen

Jessica Villarubin eyes acting on stage & on screen

By Bot Glorioso | 17 hours ago
Jessica Villarubin may have already succeeded in becoming part of the GMA 7 roster of talents after she emerged as grand champion...
Entertainment
fbtw
Help end world hunger: Antoinette Taus gives 3 ways to sustainable food consumption

Help end world hunger: Antoinette Taus gives 3 ways to sustainable food consumption

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
How to reduce food waste in your simple ways but in the process, helping communities?
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tignan natin': Kim Chiu not closing door to sexy roles

'Tignan natin': Kim Chiu not closing door to sexy roles

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu is not closing the door to sexy roles in movies. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with