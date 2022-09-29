Toni Gonzaga 'grateful, blessed' to join Shopee amid user backlash

Toni Gonzaga is announced as the newest ambassador for Shopee Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Host-actress Toni Gonzaga appeared unfazed by the amount of backlash she's been receiving the past few months, especially after announcing being a brand ambassador for e-commerce company Shopee.

At a media event where she was officially announced as a Shopee Philippines ambassador, Gonzaga thanked Internet users for the online engagement preceding the launch.

"Since yesterday we are trending, today we are grateful for our netizens for the mentions and engagements, they are the reasons why we are here today," the host said.

The hashtags #BoycottShopee and #ByeShopee became trending topics on social media following promotional videos that teased Gonzaga joining as an ambassador for the company.

Several social media users expressed their disappointment in Shopee and even resorted to deleting the application from their phones.

Gonzaga also said that her younger sister Alex, who was a former Shopee Philippines ambassador, was overjoyed that she was joining the Shopee family especially as she's been a loyal user for years.

In fact, Gonzaga has been busy shopping for goodies and materials in preparing a party for her son Seve's sixth birthday.

