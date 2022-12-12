'Overdue na': Jeric Raval breaks silence over AJ Raval's pregnancy issue

MANILA, Philippines — Action star Jeric Raval finally commented on the pregnancy issue that continues to hound his daughter, actress AJ Raval.

“’Yung mga naglabasang isyu dati kay AJ na… actually, matagal na ‘yun e. Nagtataka ako bakit hanggang ngayon hindi pa nanganganak… may buntis, ilang buwan na, overdue na," the '90s action star said as quoted in the column of Gorgy Rula for Pilipino Star Ngayon.

The entertainment press was able to get a reaction from him at the sidelines of the presscon for his and his daughter's upcoming horror film, "Pinoy Ghost Tale."

“Okay lang ‘yun, anak. At least napapag-usapan ka. Okay lang ‘yun. Masanay ka sa ganyan. Pasok sa kanang tenga, labas sa kaliwa. Okay lang ‘yan. Kasama ‘yan sa trabaho natin,” Raval shared.

He was asked if he gives advice for AJ and his son, JK, who is also in the movie.

Raval might be more tolerant of persistent showbiz issues as he considers these as part of the job, but he also asked for understanding and consideration for his daughter.

“Sa mga tao na hanggang ngayon ay pinag-usapan ‘yung isyu tungkol dun sa anak ko, sana po patahimikin na po natin. Kawawa naman po ‘yung bata. Tapusin na po natin ‘yung isyu," he said.

“Ako na po ang nagsasabi at ulitin ko. Ang isyu na ‘yun ay isyu lang ho ‘yun. Wala hong katotohanan lahat,” he added.

AJ has been the subject of a persistent rumor involving her and actor Aljur Abrenica where it alleged that she had gotten herself pregnant and has given birth to the baby of the married actor.

