'It's only the beginning': Oscar, Grammy winner H.E.R. as first Filipina Disney princess

Oscar and Grammy Award-winning Filipino-American singer-songwriter H.E.R. at her homecoming "Mixer" event last night hosted by MYX and ABS-CBN Global.

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Grammy Award winner H.E.R. took some time off her Philippine vacation last night for a quick catch-up with the press at her homecoming "Mixer" party hosted by MYX and ABS-CBN Global.

"It's crazy! I can't believe it, honestly. I can't believe that I've come this far and that I have the impact that I have," H.E.R. told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview about being the first Afro Filipino Disney princess as she is portraying Belle in the live-action hybrid 30th anniversary special of the Disney classic "Beauty and the Beast." The reinvented part-live action, part-animated "Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration" anniversary special will be streamed in the Philippines via Disney+ in January 2023.

Also known as Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson or Gabi for short, H.E.R. is currently one of the most celebrated and accomplished twentysomething singer-songwriters in the international music industry. The 25-year-old San Francisco Bay Area native daughter of a Filipina-American mother and African-American father has landed in many headlines recently, highlighting new career heights in music and film/TV.

With 25 Grammy nominations and five wins to date, H.E.R. has had an incredible journey, punctuated with inspiring projects and accolades that have quickly ascended her to superstar status. In 2021, her powerful song “Fight For You” from the Warner Bros. Pictures film "Judas and the Black Messiah" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song.

To celebrate her many successes, ABS-CBN Global and MYX hosted the exclusive "Mixer" event attended by partners and personalities from the music industry such as Ben&Ben and Jay R.

ABS-CBN Global Chief Operating Officer Aldrin M. Cerrado also welcomes the opportunity to showcase Filipino talent to the country and the world. “We’re very happy that H.E.R. is in town for the holidays. ABS-CBN Global and MYX are very excited about the projects we will work on together in the coming months,” he declared of their collaboration with H.E.R.

At the party last night, H.E.R. announced that her musical drama film "The Color Purple" is already upcoming in theaters in 2023. She also shared her experience touring with internationally renowned British rock band Coldplay, and promised to hold a show (or a concert) in the Philippines, too, next year.

"For me, it's only the beginning," she declared to Philstar.com in the exclusive interview organized by Disney+.

"So I'm super proud to be a Filipino and to represent!"

— Video by Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

