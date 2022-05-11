Philippine 'Beauty Pioneer' Fanny Serrano dies, fashion designers pay tribute

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity makeup artist Fanny Serrano has passed away. He was 72.

In his Facebook account, fashion designer Dave Ocampo paid tribute to the Philippine fashion icon.

“GOOD BYE TITA FANNY SERRANO THANK YOU FOR YOUR WORDS AND THE WORDS OF LORD JESUS YOU SHARE WITH US. YOU WILL BE MISS BY YOUR DESIGNERS CIRCLE PHILIPPINES FAMILY!! LOVE YOU TF YOU ARE A FRIEND, A MENTOR, A BROTHER TO ME. THANK YOU SO MUCH!!” Dave wrote.

Swimwear designer Domz Ramos also took to his social media account to give his condolences to the family of Fanny.

“I love you Tita Fanny REST IN PEACE. Thank you for trusting me to be your stylist when I was starting in the industry. YOU WILL BE FOREVER IN MY HEART!!!!" he wrote.

It can be recalled that Fanny had a "massive stroke" in March 2021, according to singer-actress "Megastar" Sharon Cuneta.

“Hi guys, it’s me again, I’m still not feeling so well, but it’s a private thing supposedly, but I can’t, there’s no way around it. I really would just like to ask for your prayers because Tita Fanny Serrano had a massive stroke today,” Sharon said back then.

Dubbed as the country's "Beauty Pioneer," Fanny is behind the looks of the country's biggest stars, including Sharon, Cherie Gil, Lorna Tolentino and Celia Rodriguez. He is also a salon owner, a fashion designer and an actor who appeared in movies and the TV drama series such as "Maalaala Mo Kaya."

