'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Gregg Homan.

In her Instagram account on Sunday, Angelica posted photos and a video of her ultrasound.

“Ay! Na post!!” she captioned the post.

“Sa wakas!!! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinaka hihintay, at pinaka importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako,” she added.

Angelica thanked family and friends for the prayers and support.

“Opo, may matres ako mga baklaaah! Ipagpapasalamat ko na rin ang mga kapamilya, kaibigan, at mga marites na sumuporta, nagdiwang, nagdasal at patuloy na nagdadasal para sa pamilya namin. Waaaaaah! Huhuhu. May pamilya na ko. Kaiyaq pramis,” she said.

Angelica and Greg will celebrate their 2nd anniversary as a couple on July.

It was on November 2020 when Angelica was rumored to be in a relationship again after failed relationships with Carlo Aquino, Derek Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz.

On New Year's eve that year, she confirmed speculation by posting a photo of her kissing a man. She publicly introduced Greg with a selfie on her Instagram account a month after.

