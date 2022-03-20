^

Entertainment

'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 20, 2022 | 12:58pm
'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby
Angelica Panganiban and boyfriend Gregg Homan
Angelica Panganiban via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Gregg Homan. 

In her Instagram account on Sunday, Angelica posted photos and a video of her ultrasound. 

“Ay! Na post!!” she captioned the post. 

“Sa wakas!!! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinaka hihintay, at pinaka importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako,” she added. 

Angelica thanked family and friends for the prayers and support. 

“Opo, may matres ako mga baklaaah! Ipagpapasalamat ko na rin ang mga kapamilya, kaibigan, at mga marites na sumuporta, nagdiwang, nagdasal at patuloy na nagdadasal para sa pamilya namin. Waaaaaah! Huhuhu. May pamilya na ko. Kaiyaq pramis,” she said. 

Angelica and Greg will celebrate their 2nd anniversary as a couple on July. 

It was on November 2020 when Angelica was rumored to be in a relationship again after failed relationships with Carlo Aquino, Derek Ramsay and John Lloyd Cruz. 

On New Year's eve that year, she confirmed speculation by posting a photo of her kissing a man. She publicly introduced Greg with a selfie on her Instagram account a month after.

RELATED

">'Mag-ingat tayo sa mga scammers': Angelica Panganiban reminds Pinoys not to vote for thieves

 

ANGELICA PANGANIBAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

'May matres ako mga baklaaah!': Angelica Panganiban pregnant with first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban revealed that she’s pregnant with her first baby with boyfriend Gregg Homan....
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

Carla Abellana begins building dream home amid rumored split with Tom Rodriguez

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapuso actress Carla Abellana is now building her dream home after the reported split with husband Tom Rodriguez. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Analysis: Factors that hindered Tracy Maureen Perez's chances at winning Miss World 2021

Analysis: Factors that hindered Tracy Maureen Perez's chances at winning Miss World 2021

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 2 days ago
So here are a few reasons why Tracy failed to win the coveted title:
Entertainment
fbtw
PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

PNP corrects earlier statement, says violence not condoned in Kit Thompson-Ana Jalandoni case

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The Philippine National Police released its latest statement regarding the alleged beating incident of actor Kit Thompson...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Male celebrities salute the women in their lives
By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 19 hours ago
March has been marked as Women’s Month in the Philippines and around the world to pay homage to women and their achievements in various fields.
Entertainment
fbtw
Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

Ana Jalandoni speaks up on alleged beating by Kit Thompson

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Showbiz newcomer Ana Jalandoni shared her sentiment on the alleged beating by her boyfriend Kit Thompson. 
Entertainment
fbtw
How &lsquo;trending&rsquo; stars Maine Mendoza and Kim Chiu remain on top of their game

How ‘trending’ stars Maine Mendoza and Kim Chiu remain on top of their game

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Pandemic-proof indeed. “Phenomenal star” Maine Mendoza is approaching her seventh year in showbiz and her ability...
Entertainment
fbtw
Aga Muhlach wants kids to enjoy normalcy of life outside showbiz

Aga Muhlach wants kids to enjoy normalcy of life outside showbiz

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Aga Muhlach is open for his twins with Charlene Gonzales to enter showbiz, but at the same time, he’s happy that they’ve...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jeric Gonzales is still in love with singing

Jeric Gonzales is still in love with singing

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Before he caught the acting bug, Jeric Gonzales had fallen in love first with music and singing.
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with