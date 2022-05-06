^

Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey engaged

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
May 6, 2022 | 6:57pm
Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey engaged
Newly engaged celebrity couple Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey
Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Pia Wurtzbach and Jeremy Jauncey are engaged.

In a reel shared by the Miss Universe 2015 titleholder on Instagram, the couple showed a glimpse of their beach getaway together, and Pia flaunted a diamond ring on that important finger, signaling their new chapter as a betrothed couple.

Pia captioned the video with, "We found the perfect place to celebrate and tell you guys," with a ring emoji.

The beauty queen was seen donning a white bikini, hanging out on a yacht with Jeremy. The video hinted that Jeremy proposed during night time, probably in Amanpulo, Palawan as the two have been sharing snaps of their travel together recently on social media.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey first sparked dating rumors back in January 2020, when eagle-eyed fans saw the similarities in their Instagram posts, hinting that they're together in a trip to Indonesia. Pia first addressed the issue in an interview with Mega Magazine in March 2020, sharing she's happy with her love life, without mentioning Jeremy's name.

“I’m happy, I’m inspired, I feel very empowered. I feel like I can be myself and I don’t have to water myself down,” she said in the interview.

By June 2020, the couple made their relationship officially public by gracing the cover of Philippine Tatler Magazine together.

The two have been together for almost two years reportedly.

RELATED: Pia Wurtzbach, Jeremy Jauncey share secrets to strong relationship amid COVID-19 pandemic

