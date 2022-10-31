^

APO Hiking Society's Danny Javier passes away

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 7:22pm
APO Hiking Society's Danny Javier passes away
OPM icon Danny Javier
Danny Javier via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — APO Hiking Society member Danny Javier has passed away earlier today. He was 75.

According to a report on GMA News Online, his daughter Justine Javier Long confirmed the news on Facebook. She said that her father died from "complications due to his prolonged illnesses."

"In life, as in his death, our Pop never stopped fighting for what he loved, what he believed in and what he was passionate about. He left this world with his passion and his strength of will intact and we know he would not have it any other way," she wrote.

Danny’s friends took to his Facebook account to pray for the soul of Javier who was credited to have coined the term, Original Pilipino Music (OPM). 

“Flights of Angels Tito Danny. I love you and will miss you," Anna Quirino-Miranda wrote. 

“Rest in peace, Amigo. Your constant encouraging words has been an inspiration. You will be missed. Paalam Bai," Vic de Guzman wrote. 

OPM group The Company and singer Zsazsa Padilla also posted their condolences to the family of Danny on Twitter. 

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Apo Hiking Society ‘s Danny Javier. Rest In Peace, Danny," Zsazsa tweeted. 

“The CompanY sends their deepest and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Danny Javier. Tight hugs to Jim Paredes and Boboy Garovillo. The APO help built OPM to what it is now. Your legacies are cemented for the ages. Thank you for Danny,” the group wrote. 

Danny was one of the members of APO Hiking Society with Buboy Garavillo and Jim Paredes. The group popularized the songs “Nakapagtataka,” “Panalangin,” “Prinsesa,” “Saan Na Nga Ba Ang Barkada,” to name a few.  

Reports said that Danny almost died in 2011 when he was attacked by multiple illnesses such as pneumonia, kidney failure, liver collapse, hepatitis A, emphysema, congestive heart failure and sepsis.

RELATED: Apo's Danny Javier almost died

