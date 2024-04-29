Miss Universe Philippines 2024 awards Top 3 National Costume winners

MANILA, Philippines — Alexie Brooks (Iloilo), Janet Hammond (Southern California), and Tamara Ocier (Tacloban) were proclaimed the Top 3 winners at the recently concluded National Costume Competition of Miss Universe Philippines 2024 in Sultan Kudarat.

The Sultan Kudarat provincial tourism office, in a social media post, wrote, "Tonight, we dazzle in the splendor of Sultan Kudarat's rich cultural heritage and the breathtaking artistry of Filipino fashion designers with the enchanting presence of the radiant Miss Universe Philippines 2023, Michelle Marquez Dee!"

The 53 lovely delegates also sashayed at the Inaul Fashion Show and Governor's Night donning creations by different Filipino fashion designers.

Hosted by Miss Universe 2022 R'bonney Gabriel and movie/TV actor Marco Gumabao, the 2024 National Costume Competition of Miss Universe Philippines unfolded in Sultan Kudarat Provincial Capitol Gym over the weekend.

Meanwhile, if plans push through, reigning Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Cornejo is scheduled to visit the Philippines on Labor Day, May 1, as part of her Asian Tour.

The 2024 Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will happen on May 22 in SM Mall of Asia Arena. Stay tuned!