'Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?': Angelica Panganiban now engaged to Gregg Homan

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
October 9, 2022 | 8:18pm
'Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?': Angelica Panganiban now engaged to Gregg Homan
Actress Angelica Panganiban is now engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Gregg Homan.
The Homans via YouTube screenshot


 
MANILA, Philippines — Angelica Panganiban stayed true to her candid self as she quipped about why her now fiance, Gregg Homan, proposed to her when she was sleepy. 

The actress revealed that she was already engaged to the father of her recently born baby on their YouTube vlog on Saturday, October 8. She gave birth to their baby girl on September 23. 

"Bakit mo ginawa ng inaantok ako?" said Angelica while crying. 

Gregg replied that he had no time, adding, "Maraming paraan para sumaya sa buhay na ito. Pero ikaw lang 'yung kailangan ko."

After a few seconds of Angelica crying with joy and Gregg waiting for her reply, the actress said yes. 

"I'm sorry. I love you forever nang paulit-ulit," confirmed the actress. 

Gregg teased the actress while waiting for her reply. 

"It's a yes right? It sounded like 'I don't know.' Inaantok is one of the best ano...parang...pwede na," Gregg teased. 

 "Ikakasal ako. Kaya ko ba 'to? Wait lang ah. Isa-isa lang," Angelica said in between crying and laughing. 

Earlier in the video, Gregg revealed that they were vacationing on an island. He addressed the video to their then unborn baby girl, whom Angelica was four months pregnant with. 

The proposal video contains snippets of what went on after the proposal, including Angelica crying and laughing on the bed. 

"May kasama akong maglakad sa aisle. It's so sweet," she replied, while wiping her tears as Gregg continued to tease her. 
 
Another scene saw them walking, and Angelica asked how long it took her to say yes to him. When Gregg confirmed that it took him five minutes, Angelica remarked that she must have been an easy-to-get girl. 

"Five minutes felt like, you know, a lifetime," Gregg replied. 

In another scene where the actress was walking along a beach, Angelica was self-deprecating but visibly happy.

"May baliw na nag-propose sa akin. Ewan ko. Dead na dead sa akin. Kahit anong kabaliwan ko, pangit ng ugali ko, mahal na mahal ako," she said. 

Angelica's love life has been much publicized in the past, including her romance with fellow actors Derek Ramsay and Carlo Aquino. 

Gregg and Angelica met on one of the sets of the actress' show in 2020. A year later, they became a couple. 

RELATED: 'Kulang na lang siya magpaanak sa akin': Angelica Panganiban pens appreciation post for Judy Ann Santos

