Win a free trip to Germany to experience UEFA EURO 2024 live

Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 10:30am
for GCash
Win a free trip to Germany to experience UEFA EURO 2024 live
GCash and Alipay+ have launched a raffle to give you a chance to watch the UEFA EURO 2024 games live in Germany in June!
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — This June, you have the chance to win an unforgettable experience at the heart of European football fever at UEFA EURO 2024.

With 24 of Europe’s top nations, including reigning champions Italy and perennial contenders like England and Spain, every match promises edge-of-your-seat excitement.

Filipino football fans are in for a treat as GCash and Alipay+ have launched a raffle to give you a chance to watch the UEFA EURO 2024 games live in Germany and more, including:

1. Exploring Germany’s cities and architecture

Germany might be known as a football powerhouse, but it’s also a destination steeped in culture and rich history. As UEFA EURO 2024 unfolds across 10 iconic cities in Germany, you have the chance to soak in the historical stadiums and gorgeous architectural views, making your trip a delightful fusion of football frenzy and cultural exploration.

2. Immersing yourself in cultural programs set up exclusively for football fans

Football excitement permeates throughout the country with programs and sights that you can’t miss. At the sprawling Fan Festival along Straße des 17. Juni Street in Berlin, the iconic Brandenburg Gate transforms into the world’s largest football goal for four weeks for the perfect photo opportunity.

Meanwhile, at the fan zone on Platz der Republik, you can catch all the UEFA EURO 2024 games live via large screen, complemented by the world’s largest fan bar and a rich cultural program featuring installations and art events.

3. Scoring exclusive UEFA EURO 2024 merch

Browse through an impressive selection of apparel and gear, including national team football shorts and tops to show your passion for the game when you watch the matches live.

You can also discover an extensive collection of accessories such as hats, stickers, bags and other souvenirs to add to your excitement and keep the memories of UEFA EURO 2024 alive long after the tournament is over!

Use GCash to earn raffle tickets and win

By simply using GCash to pay, whether locally or internationally, you can be one of 16 lucky winners who will receive two tickets to watch an elimination round match, as well as roundtrip airline tickets from Manila to Germany and an exciting four days, three nights stay at a four-star hotel in their destination city.

You can use GCash Scan to Pay at millions of merchants worldwide, including restaurants, grocery stores, retail shops, and more—just look for the Alipay+ sign to check if GCash is accepted as a payment method. Then, pay with your GCash app by scanning the QR code or generating your own code for the merchant to scan.

Paying with GCash abroad scores you 10 raffle tickets per transaction, while local payments get you one raffle entry each. Each user can earn raffle entries from a maximum of four transactions on a daily basis, so keep using GCash to increase your chances of winning.

Promo runs until April 30 only! Don’t miss out on the chance to fly to Germany for free and witness the best of European football this year!

 

For further information and updates on the UEFA EURO 2024 promo, visit GCash's official website.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from GCash. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom. 

