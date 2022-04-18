'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo NuÃ±ez engaged

'My new beginning': Maja Salvador, Rambo Nuñez engaged

Maja Salvador with boyfriend Rambo Nuñez in an image posted on Instagram on April 17, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Maja Salvador is now engaged with boyfriend Rambo Nuñez.

Maja took to her Instagram account on Sunday to announce her engagement, posting photos of the proposal.

"My new beginning @rambonunez," Maja captioned the post.

For his part, Rambo also posted photos of his proposal on his Instagram account.

“The best part is yet to come my love @maja,” he wrote in the caption.

Celebrities such as Kim Chiu, Sarah Lahbati, Isabelle Daza, Miles Ocampo, Ruffa Gutierrez and Lovi Poe, to name a few ,congratulated the couple in the comments section.

“Congrats maj!!!! Finally!!!! Congrats @rambonunez,” Kim commented.

“YESSSSS!!! Congratulations, you guys!” Sarah said.

“Aww congrats you guys!!” Lovi wrote.

It was in March 2019 when Maja confirmed that she and Rambo are back together in each other's arms after they had a relationship when she was just 21 years old.

