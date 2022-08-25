AJ Raval makes first public appearance since pregnancy issue

AJ Raval in the special screening of her film 'Sitio Diablo'

MANILA, Philippines — Sexy actress AJ Raval made her first public appearance at the special screening of her film "Sitio Diablo" yesterday following her pregnancy rumors with Aljur Abrenica.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, AJ said she does't need to clarify the issue.

“Bahala na sila kung ano ang paniniwalaan nila, kasi the more you explain or defend yourself, lalo ka nilang aatakihin,” she said

Her father, Jeric Raval, meanwhile, supported AJ for the special screening. He also denied the pregnancy of his daughter.

“Definitely, hindi!” he said.

“Magkasama kami sa bahay kaya alam ko. Iisa ang tinitirhan namin sa Quezon City at kung umuuwi kami sa Pampanga, isa lang bahay namin,” he added.

Jeric also advised AJ to stay focus more on her career than her love life.

“Sayang naman kung maaga siyang mag-aasawa at the peak of her career,” he said.

“Alam ko at 21, alam na ni AJ ginagawa niya, pero andito lang kaming mga magulang para gabayan siya,” he added.

“Sitio Diablo” will start streaming in VivaMax on August 26.

