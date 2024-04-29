^

Karla Estrada, Rommel Padilla reunite at Daniel Padilla's Batangas birthday party

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2024 | 11:58am
Karla Estrada, Rommel Padilla reunite at Daniel Padilla's Batangas birthday party
Actor Daniel Padilla
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla celebrated his 29th birthday with family and friends in Tanauan, Batangas. 

According to an ABS-CBN News report , Daniel's guests included ABS-CBN big bosses Carlo Katigbak and Mark Lopez. 

Daniel's mom Karla Estrada said that she's happy with Daniel's birthday celebration. 

"I'm very happy, actually," Karla said. 

"Siya ang punong-abala. Siya talaga nag-decide na gawing 28, but his birthday kasi 26th.

"I'm very happy and always proud sa anak ko."

Daniel's father Rommel Padilla also attended his birthday.

"I'm very thankful sa Poong Maykapal. Walang guhit ang pasasalamat sa pagiging mabuti niyang anak, mabuting kaibigan. Ang buhay ngayon, nararamdaman natin ang ups and downs, at the end of the day, ang makakasama mo talaga is pamilya mo and tunay na kaibigan," Rommel said.

"Nagpapasalamat ako para sa mga taong tumindig kay DJ, noong panahon na siya'y nasa baba. Doon naman sa hindi kami binigyan ng katahimikan, sana matapos na lahat 'yun," he added.

