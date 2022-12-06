^

Entertainment

Vhong Navarro allowed P1M bail for rape

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 11:30am
Vhong Navarro allowed P1M bail for rape
‘It’s Showtime’ host Vhong Navarro.
ABS-CBN / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig Regional Trial Court has allowed Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro to post bail for his temporary liberty. 

According to an official court document obtained by Philstar.com, Vhong can have his temporary liberty for P1 million. 

"Viewed in light of all the foregoing, and taking the evidence presented in the bail hearings as a whole, this court is not convinced at this point, that there exists a presumption great leading to the inference of the accused's guilt," the court said.  

"It must be emphasized, however, that a grant of bail does not prevent the Court, as trier of facts, from making a final assessment of the evidence after full trial on the merits," it added. 

Last August, model Deniece Cornejo was given another chance by the Court of Appeals (CA) to air her side on the sexual harassment and rape allegations she filed against the actor.

In a 26-page decision signed by Associate Justice Florencio M. Mamauag Jr., the appeals court ordered the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig to file Rape by Sexual Intercouse under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 8353, and Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code against Navarro.  

Vhong has been transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Taguig City Jail last November 21. — With reports from Kristine Joy Patag

RELATED: Vhong Navarro transferred to Taguig jail from NBI detention

DENIECE CORNEJO

VHONG NAVARRO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maxene Magalona breaks silence over Neil Arce, Angel Locsin 3rd party accusations

Maxene Magalona breaks silence over Neil Arce, Angel Locsin 3rd party accusations

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Maxene Magalona broke her silence on being the alleged third party between celebrity couple Neil Arce and Angel ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kasal?': Dominic Roque reacts to wedding with Bea Alonzo

'Kasal?': Dominic Roque reacts to wedding with Bea Alonzo

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor Dominic Roque revealed that Bea Alonzo is "the one," but...
Entertainment
fbtw
Neil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona

Neil Arce denies breakup with Angel Locsin, impregnating Maxene Magalona

By Jan Milo Severo | November 18, 2022 - 8:20am
Producer Neil Arce shut down speculations that he and wife Angel Locsin are now separated and he impregnated Maxene Maga...
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants

Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 dethroned over offensive remarks on fellow contestants

By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 3 days ago
Miss Universe Bolivia 2022 Fernanda Pavisic lost her title after making offensive comments toward fellow candidates to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Coco Martin, Lovi Poe to star in FPJ's 'Batang Quiapo' next year

Coco Martin, Lovi Poe to star in FPJ's 'Batang Quiapo' next year

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 hours ago
After the success of "Ang Probinsyano," Coco Martin is set to star in ABS-CBN's adaptation of the Fernando Poe Jr. blockbuster...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo among music world's highest earners in 2022 &mdash; study

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo among music world's highest earners in 2022 — study

By Kristofer Purnell | 15 minutes ago
Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo's groundbreaking album "Sour" and its hit song "good 4 u" have helped the artist receive...
Entertainment
fbtw
Emmy-winning star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

Emmy-winning star Kirstie Alley dies at 71

By Agence France-Presse | 26 minutes ago
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor who starred in the hit television sitcom "Cheers," died Monday after...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Wow Mali,' 'Maine Goals' return; Kim Chiu, Maricel Soriano shows to premiere on TV5 in 2023

'Wow Mali,' 'Maine Goals' return; Kim Chiu, Maricel Soriano shows to premiere on TV5 in 2023

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 29 minutes ago
Jose Manalo and Wally Bayola will host the returning popular gag show "Wow Mali" while John Arcilla star in "Bayani Chronicles."...
Entertainment
fbtw
'We all love too much': Heart Evangelista shares table setting for a 'happy 2022'
Exclusive

'We all love too much': Heart Evangelista shares table setting for a 'happy 2022'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 hour ago
If 2022 ended prematurely, Heart Evangelista would still personally call the year a happy one, amid all the ups and downs...
Entertainment
fbtw
Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years

Gunman in Lady Gaga dog robbery jailed for 21 years

2 hours ago
A man who shot Lady Gaga's dogwalker during an attempt to steal the singer's prize French bulldogs was sentenced...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with