Vhong Navarro allowed P1M bail for rape

MANILA, Philippines — Taguig Regional Trial Court has allowed Kapamilya host Vhong Navarro to post bail for his temporary liberty.

According to an official court document obtained by Philstar.com, Vhong can have his temporary liberty for P1 million.

"Viewed in light of all the foregoing, and taking the evidence presented in the bail hearings as a whole, this court is not convinced at this point, that there exists a presumption great leading to the inference of the accused's guilt," the court said.

"It must be emphasized, however, that a grant of bail does not prevent the Court, as trier of facts, from making a final assessment of the evidence after full trial on the merits," it added.

Last August, model Deniece Cornejo was given another chance by the Court of Appeals (CA) to air her side on the sexual harassment and rape allegations she filed against the actor.

In a 26-page decision signed by Associate Justice Florencio M. Mamauag Jr., the appeals court ordered the Office of the City Prosecutor of Taguig to file Rape by Sexual Intercouse under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code and Republic Act 8353, and Acts of Lasciviousness under Article 336 of the Revised Penal Code against Navarro.

Vhong has been transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) in Taguig City Jail last November 21. — With reports from Kristine Joy Patag

