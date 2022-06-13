^

'Ang nagiisa kong buwan': JK Labajo pens sweet breakup message for Maureen Wroblewitz

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
June 13, 2022 | 11:57am
Former celebrity couple JK Labajo and Maureen Wroblewitz
Juan Karlos via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Model Maureen Wroblewitz and singer-songwriter Juan Karlos “JK” Labajo revealed that they have broken up.

Juan Karlos shared a post on Facebook an image of him with the model-beauty queen with a farewell message last Friday. 

The singer wrote in the caption, “Magka-ibigan na ngayo’y matalik na magkaibigan. Lagi mong tandaan na kahit pagbaliktarin mo man ang mundo, kahit saang lupalop man ng kalawakan, ikaw parin ang nagiisa kong buwan.

"Maraming salamat, mahal kita, at hanggang sa muli.”

Meanwhile, Maureen shared a cryptic quote about life on her Instagram account: “Some things come to an end and that’s okay. But now it’s time for us to grow on our own.”

JK later commented under Maureen’s Instagram post, telling her how he’s “the luckiest person to have spent the past years of my life with you."

He added, "I wouldn’t choose anybody else to have spend those years with. You’ve taught me so much and I have learned, I am learning, and I will learn more. We are both so young and we have to enjoy ourselves.

“I want to see you succeed. I love seeing you achieve your dreams. You will. We will. Here’s to growth and love for ourselves. For there is no greater love than self-love.”

JK ended his comment with a German message which translates to “Thank you, I love you and see you again."

“Thank you for everything!,” Maureen responded with a heart emoji.

The two stars, who are both half-Germans, were first rumored to be dating since 2017. They went public with their romance in 2019. They reportedly met on the set of the music video of JK's single, "Buwan," where they played young lovers. 

Answering a netizen's comment, JK described their split as “the most matured breakup I’ve had."

“I want nothing but the best for each other,” he added.

RELATED: JK Labajo campaigns girlfriend Maureen Wroblewitz for Miss Universe Philippines

