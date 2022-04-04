Carlo Aquino confirms breakup with Trina Candaza

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Carlo Aquino finally confirmed his breakup from model Trina Candaza in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The actor answered in the interview, "No na. Nag-separate na kami this year lang," when asked if he was still in a romantic relationship with Trina.

Rumors about the former couple's split started in January this year, after the model posted a cryptic post on her Facebook account.

Aquino's relationship with Candaza initially started a stir on social media in 2018 as the actor then had just reconnected with his first girlfriend and "Exes Baggage" co-actor Angelica Panganiban. In 2021, he revealed that he met the model at a car show in World Trade Center in Pasay City.

The two share 18-months-old daughter Enola Mithi. Carlo revealed that he is currently civil with the mother of his daughter, and that they're currently amicably co-parenting their child.

"Nag-uusap kami every once in a while. Nahihiram ko si Mithi, pero siyempre dahil nga pandemic pa rin, 'yung safety muna niya kapag may trabaho ako nag-aantay ako ng ilang days," he shared.

The actor is the leading man of "How To Move On in 30 Days," ABS-CBN’s First Youtube Exclusive Daily Series, which also stars Maris Racal. The rom-com series starts streaming today on ABS-CBN Entertainment official YouTube channel.

