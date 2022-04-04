^

Entertainment

Carlo Aquino confirms breakup with Trina Candaza

Marane A. Plaza - Philstar.com
April 4, 2022 | 12:51pm
Carlo Aquino confirms breakup with Trina Candaza
Trina Candaza and Carlo Aquino
Philstar.com / Jan Milo Severo

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Carlo Aquino finally confirmed his breakup from model Trina Candaza in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

The actor answered in the interview, "No na. Nag-separate na kami this year lang," when asked if he was still in a romantic relationship with Trina. 

Rumors about the former couple's split started in January this year, after the model posted a cryptic post on her Facebook account.

Aquino's relationship with Candaza initially started a stir on social media in 2018 as the actor then had just reconnected with his first girlfriend and "Exes Baggage" co-actor Angelica Panganiban. In 2021, he revealed that he met the model at a car show in World Trade Center in Pasay City.

Related Story: Trina Candaza writes cryptic post fueling rocky relationship with Carlo Aquino

The two share 18-months-old daughter Enola Mithi. Carlo revealed that he is currently civil with the mother of his daughter, and that they're currently amicably co-parenting their child.

"Nag-uusap kami every once in a while. Nahihiram ko si Mithi, pero siyempre dahil nga pandemic pa rin, 'yung safety muna niya kapag may trabaho ako nag-aantay ako ng ilang days," he shared.

The actor is the leading man of "How To Move On in 30 Days," ABS-CBN’s First Youtube Exclusive Daily Series, which also stars Maris Racal. The rom-com series starts streaming today on ABS-CBN Entertainment official YouTube channel. 

RELATED: Carlo Aquino’s non-showbiz girlfriend Trina Candaza moves out from their home

CARLO AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ryan Bang focuses on businesses, wants to settle down

Ryan Bang focuses on businesses, wants to settle down

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Because of the COVID pandemic, the ensuing lockdown and the Netflix availability of Crash Landing On You, many Filipinos became...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022
play

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022

4 hours ago
Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, an expected win that caps a year of milestones...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022
play

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022

4 hours ago
Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, an expected win that caps a year of milestones...
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022
play

Fil-Am Olivia Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, gets cozy with BTS' V at Grammy Awards 2022

4 hours ago
Pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo on Sunday scored the coveted Grammy for Best New Artist, an expected win that caps a year of milestones...
Entertainment
fbtw
Xian Gaza on Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend: 'Ba't kamukha ko siya?'

Xian Gaza on Joshua Garcia's rumored girlfriend: 'Ba't kamukha ko siya?'

By Jan Milo Severo | 4 days ago
Controversial social media personality Xian Gaza reacted on Kapamilya actor Joshua Garcia’s rumored romance with Ateneo...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
Grammy Awards 2022: What stars wore, standout red carpet looks

Grammy Awards 2022: What stars wore, standout red carpet looks

3 hours ago
Here are some of the top looks from the Grammys red carpet:
Entertainment
fbtw
How stars get over a breakup and move on

How stars get over a breakup and move on

By Bot Glorioso | 14 hours ago
Breakups can be so tough. Oftentimes, they make people feel as though their world has fallen apart and that things will never...
Entertainment
fbtw
Faith da Silva is at heart more singer than actress

Faith da Silva is at heart more singer than actress

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
The lovely Faith da Silva is one of the most promising young actresses around.
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo on embracing her 30s, prioritizing happiness & being in love

Bea Alonzo on embracing her 30s, prioritizing happiness & being in love

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
At 34, Bea Alonzo can confidently say, “I am at my happiest now” — and she certainly looks it.
Entertainment
fbtw
Barbie Imperial admits waiting for Diego Loyzaga, says she's moved on

Barbie Imperial admits waiting for Diego Loyzaga, says she's moved on

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Barbie Imperial revealed that she waited for ex-boyfriend Diego Loyzaga to come back in their relationship...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with