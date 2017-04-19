Homepage Skinning Left, pagematch: 1, sectionmatch:
Duterte offers P1-M bounty for Abu Sayyaf members
By Audrey Morallo
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 6:30pm
President Rodrigo Duterte offered on Wednesday a P1-million reward for any information that would lead to the capture or death of each member of the bandit group Abu Sayyaf as he expressed readiness to arm civilians in the...
President Rodrigo Duterte offered a P1-million reward for any information that would lead to the capture or death of each member of the terrorist group Abu Sayyaf. PCOO/Released, File
G7 ministers call for implementation of Hague ruling on South China Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 3:48pm
The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies reiterated its opposition to the militarization of disputed features in the South China Sea.
From left: High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, France Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault, Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson and Japanese Foreign Minister, Fumio Kishida, pose for the family photo at the meeting of Foreign Ministers of the G7 countries in Lucca, Italy, Italy, Monday, April 10, 2017. Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering in Lucca for a meeting given urgency by the chemical attack in Syria and the U.S. military response, with participants aiming to pressure Russia to end its support for President Bashar Assad. Riccardo Dalle Luche/ANSA via AP
Trump 'indicated' Philippines visit in November, says Palace
By Rosette Adel
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 12:28pm
(Updated) Malacañang protocols chief Ambassador Marciano Paynor on Wednesday said US President Donald Trump has indicated over the phone that he is coming to the Philippines later this year.
President Donald Trump walks up the steps of Air Force One at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee, Tuesday, April 18, 2017. AP/Susan Walsh
Palace plays down reduced support for war on drugs
By Kristian Javier
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 11:56am
Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella on Wednesday said majority of Filipinos are still satisfied with the government's war against illegal drugs despite the dip in ratings.
Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella said majority of Filipinos are still satisfied with the government's war on drugs despite the slight dip in satisfaction ratings. King Rodriguez/Presidential Photo, File
ASEAN ministers to meet with Tillerson in May
By Patricia Lourdes Viray
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 9:48pm
Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, along with his Association of Southeast Asian Nations counterparts, will head to Washington early May for a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens for a journalist's question during his and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov a news conference following their talks in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, April 12, 2017. AP/Ivan Sekretarev
SMB spoils Pacquiao's return, routs Mahindra
By Nelson Beltran
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 7:10pm
Philippine Cup champ San Miguel Beer came out firing and refused to hold back, spanking Mahindra and its returning coach Manny Pacquiao, 109-80, to notch a fourth win in a row in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome...
SMB's Charles Rhodes skies for a slam on Wednesday night against Mahindra. | PBA Media Bureau
Expert: Philippines should push for 'no-take zones' to reinforce arbitral ruling
By Audrey Morallo
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 5:57pm
The Philippines should work with other claimant-states to create “no-take zones” to reinforce national and international fisheries management agenda as a way to reinforce the South China Sea arbitration ruling.
The Philippines can cooperate with other countries to establish joint areas of protection as a way to reinforce the South China Sea arbitral ruling. File
Philippines hopeful South China Sea code framework done in 2017
By Alexis Romero
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 5:20pm
The Philippines is hopeful that the framework of the code of conduct for the South China Sea dispute would be completed during its chairmanship of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations this year.
A guard patrols the premises of the Department of Foreign Affairs in Pasay City yesterday. AP
Kuwait quizzes IS suspect deported from Philippines
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 2:54pm
Kuwait was set to begin questioning on Tuesday of a suspected Islamic State group jihadist deported from the Philippines as it remanded four relatives in custody, the emirate's media reported.
In this April 6, 2017 photo, suspected members of the Islamic State group, from left, Rahaf Zina Dhafiri and Hussein Aldhafiri are presented to reporters at the National Bureau of Investigation in Manila, Philippines. AP/Aaron Favila
10 leaders expected to attend ASEAN summit in Manila
By Patricia Lourdes Viray
Updated Wednesday, April 19, 2017 - 2:44pm
The leaders of all 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations members are expected to attend the summit in Manila next week, a government official said.
Leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) pose for a group photo following 28th ASEAN summit plenary meeting at National Convention Center in Vientiane, Laos, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2016. Leaders from left, Myanmar's State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Aung San Suu Kyi, Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang, Laos Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Philippine's President Rodrigo Duterte, Brunei Foreign Minister and Prime Minister Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Indonesia's President Joko Widodo and Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak. AP/Gemunu Amarasinghe, File
President Rodrigo Duterte assures businessmen that there will be no corruption in his regime during his speech at the Philippine-Qatar business forum in Doha, Qatar on April 15, 2017. PPD/Simeon Celi
WATCH: Duterte envious of officials who get bigger pay
President Rodrigo Duterte sings with a performer who sang one of his favorite songs "Ikaw" in an intermission number during the meeting with Filipinos at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar on April 15, 2017. PPD/Simeon Celi
WATCH: Duterte sings 'Ikaw' before big crowd in Qatar
President Rodrigo Duterte expresses concern over problems encountered by Filipinos abroad in his speech during the meeting with the Filipino community at the Khalifa Sports City in Bahrain on April 14, 2017. PPD/King Rodriguez
WATCH: Duterte expresses opposition to gay marriage
A viral video showed a daring soul walking in the pool with a look of the street 42 stories below the high-rise apartment building in Houston, Texas. Market Square Tower/Screengrab
WATCH: This glass-bottomed pool 42 stories above ground is not for the faint-hearted
Sports

SMB's Charles Rhodes skies for a slam on Wednesday night against Mahindra. | PBA Media Bureau
SMB spoils Pacquiao's return, routs Mahindra
By Nelson Beltran
Games Friday (Smart Araneta Coliseum) 4:15 p.m. – Alaska vs Phoenix 7 p.m. – GlobalPort vs TNT... read more
FEU, UST booters try to avoid finishing at No. 4
Matches Thursday: (Moro Lorenzo Field) 2 p.m. – DLSU vs UST (Men) 4 p.m. – ADMU vs... read more
RMSC a nat'l landmark, says NHCP
MANILA, Philippines — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines on Tuesday declared... read more
Gilas Pilipinas deputy Jong Uichico during the 2017 SEABA Championships contract signing last week | Contributed Photo/SBP
Uichico says SEABA competitors catching up with Philippines
By Denison Rey A. Dalupang
MANILA, Philippines — Jong Uichico has been a fixture on the sidelines of the Philippine national... read more
Johnvic De Guzman (17) has beeen named team captain of the men's national team. | Joey Mendoza
CSB’s De Guzman to captain men’s national team
MANILA, Philippines — College of St. Benilde standout Johnvic De Guzman has been named team captain... read more
Lifestyle

Hammer time: Audemars Piguet Perpetual Calendar in black ceramic, a Royal Oak Frosted Gold watch for ladies, and detail of a Royal Oak that underwent a hammering method called the Florentine technique
A journey through space and timepieces
By Igan D’Bayan
MANILA, Philippines - Inside the Audemars Piguet Collectors Lounge were a few landmark watches... read more
In light of the recent earthquakes in Batangas and Lanao, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) released a primer on what to do when an eight-to-10-magnitude earthquake or the “big one” strikes. Philstar.com/File
Phivolcs: What to do when the 'Big One' comes
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
MANILA, Philippines — In light of the recent earthquakes in Batangas and Lanao, the Philippine... read more
Celebrity host Anthony Pangilinan (center) with Dr. Joan Clarence Morallo and husband during the launch of The Laser Academy last month. Philstar.com/Robbie Pangilinan
New Laser Academy aims to make cosmetic surgery safer
By Robbie Pangilinan
MANILA, Philippines — In conjunction with reports of a business woman that recently died of... read more
The Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines (EU) is giving you the chance to share with the world your thoughts, stories, and experiences.
EU launches essay writing competition
MANILA, Philippines — Do you have a tale you have been longing to tell? A message to convey? Ideas... read more
Embrace the summer sunshine by rocking a bright patterned dress and a pair of sneakers that are as "chillax" as your mood this holiday.
How to be Easter chic from head to toe
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark
MANILA, Philippines — Part of the beauty of summer lies in those long walks off the beaten path,... read more
Editorial

EDITORIAL- Tragedy in Nueva Ecija
EDITORIAL- Tragedy in Nueva Ecija
Winding mountain roads often provide scenic views and make for pleasurable drives – unless the... read more
EDITORIAL - ‘Shoot the corrupt’
EDITORIAL - ‘Shoot the corrupt’
It can amuse the audience, and there are people who would love to shoot government workers who... read more
EDITORIAL - An investment in public health
EDITORIAL - An investment in public health
With the government reporting that it is close to achieving near-universal health care coverage,... read more
EDITORIAL - Reawakening of mercy
EDITORIAL - Reawakening of mercy
Not too long ago, Filipinos thronged the streets of Metro Manila and endured stormy weather in... read more
EDITORIAL - Retirement haven
EDITORIAL - Retirement haven
In this peak travel season, among the foreigners exploring the archipelago will be retirees. A... read more
Features

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos claimed several friends and supporters helped him raise his first tranche for his poll protest against Vice President Leni Robredo. AP, File
LIST: Supporters, friends who helped raise P36M for Marcos poll protest
By Rosette Adel
MANILA, Philippines (Updated April 19 at 8:39 a.m.) — At least 40 friends and supporters of former... read more
Despite posting some of Asia’s highest rates of economic growth, the Philippines only ranked 95th in Infrastructure in the 2016 Global Competitiveness Report. ​Kriz John Rosales/File
Commentary: What's taking so long? Philippines’ infrastructure challenge
By Dindo Manhit
MANILA, Philippines — During Holy Week, many Filipinos will find ourselves traveling to be with... read more
Filipinos interviewed said non-Muslims are not barred from practicing their faith as long as they do so in private. File photo
For Filipino Catholics in Saudi Arabia, church is in the heart
By Alexis Romero
RIYADH – “Ricky,”* a Filipino waiter who has been working here in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia... read more
Father taking his children home from school, Bacolod City, Philippines in 2015. Brian Evans/CC BY-ND
Commentary: Developing the Philippines' human capital
By Dindo Manhit
In the latest United Nations Human Development Report, the Philippines ranked 116th out of 188... read more
State seismologists have repeatedly warned the public that the West Valley Fault is ripe for movement. File
5 smartphone apps that warn users of quakes
By Patricia Lourdes Viray
MANILA, Philippines — Smartphones can now be used as earthquake detectors through the use of... read more
Business

The Department of Finance criticized on Wednesday the move of Environment Secretary Gina Lopez to question the legality of the multiparty Mining Industry Coordinating Council (MICC). Michael Varcas/File
MICC has authority to review mine audit, DOF reminds Lopez
By Audrey Morallo
MANILA, Philippines — Further suggesting deep divisions in the president’s Cabinet, the Department... read more
In this Friday, March 3, 2017, file photo, Arabella Kushner, her father, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, carrying Joseph Kushner, Ivanka Trump, carrying Theodore Kushner, step off Air Force One at the Palm Beach International Airport, in West Palm Beach, Fla. Ivanka Trump is wearing a skirt from her own collection. Despite efforts to address ethical concerns, Trump remains, for many, the living embodiment of the brand that bears her name. AP/Alex Brandon, File
Ivanka Trump's brand strengthens in Philippines, other countries
By Erika Kinetz and Anne D'Innocenzio
SHANGHAI — Since her father was elected president of the United States, global sales of Ivanka... read more
Peiris
Philippine economy to remain fastest growing in region – IMF
By Lawrence Agcaoili
WASHINGTON – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects the Philippines to book the fastest... read more
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index closed at 7,588.98, up by only 0.45 points or 0.01 percent while the broader All Shares index gained 6.34 points or 0.14 percent to finish at 4,536.84. File
Stocks end flat amid geopolitical concerns
By Iris Gonzales
MANILA, Philippines - Local stocks were largely unchanged Tuesday as investors stayed on the... read more
Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said on the sidelines of the Dutertenomics Forum yesterday the government may issue Panda bonds or yuan-denominated securities in the second half of the year. DOF/Released, File
$200 M Panda bonds slated for H2
By Mary Grace Padin
MANILA, Philippines - Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III said the government may issue Panda... read more
Entertainment

Actor Gerald Anderson finishes the 42-kilometer LA Marathon. Photo release
Gerald Anderson: 'Life is a marathon'
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
MANILA, Philippines — “A Love to Last” star Bea Alonzo keeps the photos of her exes  — and her... read more
Liam Gallagher was praised for his vocal contributions to Oasis and his presence made the band a popular live act. 
Oasis’ Liam Gallagher to perform live in Manila
MANILA, Philippines - Ovation Productions presents Liam Gallagher of Oasis live in Manila on Aug.... read more
Actress Bea Alonzo (center) in a tech company's recent press launch. Philstar.com/Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Bea Alonzo keeps ex-boyfriends’ photos
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
MANILA, Philippines — Forgive and forget – this Holy Week virtue stays with actress Bea Alonzo... read more
"The Voice Teens" coach Sharon Cuneta  ABS-CBN/Released
Sharon Cuneta’s battle with the bulge continues
By Maridol Ranoa-Bismark
MANILA, Philippines — Sharon Cuneta needs to be congratulated. She lost a whopping 65 pounds in the... read more
Lav, Charo win in int’l filmfests
By Celso de Guzman Caparas
MANILA, Philippines - Lav Diaz (left) won the Dublin Film Critics Circle Award’s Best Director for... read more
Other Publications

Nasinati na sugod kagahapon sa pipila ka dapit sa Metro Cebu ang walay agas sa mga gripo.—Paul Jun E. Rosaroso
MCWD way agas sa 4 ka adlaw
By Mitchelle L. Palaubsanon
CEBU, Philippines - Walay tubig sulod sa upat ka adlaw sugod kagahapon hangtud Biyernes ang... read more
The government troops sent to combat members of the Abu Sayyaf in Barangay Napo, Inabanga town in Bohol last week. Jay Rommel Labra
Investigation on into clash
By Mae Clydyl L. Avila, Aeddy Rose A. Sarangsang
CEBU, Philippines - The Police Regional Office (PRO) - 7 has confirmed an ongoing inter-agency... read more
Binigyan na ng taning ng National Housing Authority (NHA) ng hanggang Hunyo 15 ang mga kawani ng Philippine National Police (PNP) at Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) upang tirahan ang mga inaward sa kanilang bahay dahil kung hindi ay ipamimigay na ang mga ito sa kuwalipikadong benepis­yaryo katulad ng mga guro, mga empleyado ng city hall, munisipyo at mga informal settlers. File photo
Sundalo, pulis binigyan ng deadline ng NHA
By Malou Escudero at Angie Dela Cruz
MANILA, Philippines -  Binigyan na ng taning ng National Housing Authority (NHA) ng hanggang... read more
 Inamyendahan na ng Department of Justice ang kasong inihain nito sa Angeles City Regional Trial Court Branch 58 kaugnay sa pagdukot at pagpatay sa Koreanong negosyante na si Jee Ick Joo. File photo
Dumlao, iba pa kinasuhan na ng DOJ sa pagdukot, pagpatay kay Jee Ick Joo
By Doris Borja
MANILA, Philippines -  Inamyendahan na ng Department of Justice ang kasong inihain nito sa... read more
Inamin ni House Committee on Housing and Urban Development Chairman Albee Benitez na hindi kakayanin ng gobyerno na palaging magbigay ng libreng-pabahay. AP/Bullit Marquez
Libreng pabahay ‘di kakayanin ng gobyerno
By Gemma Garcia
MANILA, Philippines -  Inamin ni House Committee on Housing and Urban Development Chairman... read more
Lotto Results

EZ 2 Lotto 9PM - 14 13

3-Digit - 2 7 7

6 Digits - 4 6 9 3 0 4

6/42 Lotto - 14 38 35 07 21 32
P6,000,000.00

6/49 Lotto - 39 27 04 08 11 46
P17,088,596.00

6/58 Lotto - 03 06 24 15 18 38
P50,000,000.00

