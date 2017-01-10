Homepage Skinning Left, pagematch: 1, sectionmatch:
Devotion trumps terror
By Jose Rodel Clapano
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
More than a million mostly barefoot Catholics ignored reported terror threats and joined the annual procession of the centuries-old statue of the Black Nazarene yesterday.
Black Nazarene escorts, known as Hijos del Nazarenos, protecting the image from the crushing waves of devotees attempting to climb the carriage. EDD GUMBAN        
Duterte: Fight corruption, injustice, abuse of power
By Alexis Romero
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
President Duterte recognized yesterday Filipinos’ unwavering fight against injustice, corruption and abuse of power in his message for this year’s Traslacion (transfer) of the Black Nazarene.
President Rodrigo Duterte recognized yesterday Filipinos' unwavering fight against injustice, corruption and abuse of power in his message for this year's Traslacion (transfer) of the Black Nazarene.
Tagle urges Pinoys: Unite as a nation
By Evelyn Macairan
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle yesterday called on Filipinos to look for reasons that would unite them as a nation.
Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle yesterday called on Filipinos to look for reasons that would unite them as a nation.
VP ignores ‘Lenileaks’
By Helen Flores
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
She would rather focus on her job than dignify allegations regarding her alleged involvement in a plot to unseat President Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday.
She would rather focus on her job than dignify allegations regarding her alleged involvement in a plot to unseat President Rodrigo Duterte, Vice President Leni Robredo said yesterday.
Pimentel: No ‘pork’ in P3.35-T budget
By Paolo Romero
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III said yesterday funds allocated for projects initiated by lawmakers in this year’s P3.35-trillion national budget were not “pork.”
Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III said yesterday funds allocated for projects initiated by lawmakers in this year's P3.35-trillion national budget were not "pork."
Rody to mayors on narco list: Resign or die
By Alexis Romero
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
President Duterte yesterday urged mayors involved in the illegal drug trade to resign or else he would confront them and kill them.
President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday urged mayors involved in the illegal drug trade to resign or else he would confront them and kill them.
‘P1 B for drug rehab a waste’
By Alexis Romero
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
The P1 billion remitted to the national government by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) should have been used to feed the hungry instead of funding the rehabilitation of drug addicts, President Duterte said...
The P1 billion remitted to the national government by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) should have been used to feed the hungry instead of funding the rehabilitation of drug addicts, President Rodrigo Duterte said yesterday.
PNP: 5-10 foreign terrorists in Philippines
By Emmanuel Tupas
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
Up to 10 foreigners are training with local terrorist groups before joining the Islamic State (IS) extremists in Syria, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa revealed yesterday.
Up to 10 foreigners are training with local terrorist groups before joining the Islamic State (IS) extremists in Syria, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa revealed yesterday.
Leni, Koko suffer drop in ratings
By Helen Flores
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
Vice President Leni Robredo and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III suffered declines in their approval and trust ratings in the last quarter of 2016, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey.
Vice President Leni Robredo and Senate President Aquilino Pimentel III suffered declines in their approval and trust ratings in the last quarter of 2016, according to the latest Pulse Asia survey.
Palace exec denies Duterte sought cancer treatment in China
By Alexis Romero
Updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 12:00am
President Duterte’s long-time aide denied yesterday that the Chief Executive visited a cancer hospital in China while he was out of the public eye during the first few days of the year.
President Rodrigo Duterte long-time aide denied yesterday that the Chief Executive visited a cancer hospital in China while he was out of the public eye during the first few days of the year.
It cannot be denied that 2016 brought change to the Philippines.
WATCH: 2016: A year of challenges and change for the Philippines
Vice President Leni Robredo gives her first New Year's message as the second top official of the country. OVP
WATCH: Robredo to Filipinos: Even in darkest moments, find light
Puppet versions of PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and President Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte warn the public of illegal firecrackers. Video screengrab
WATCH: 'Bato, Rody' puppets warn of risks in firecrackers
Police officers stand beside a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. AP/Michael Sohn
WATCH: People killed after truck runs into Berlin market
The Senate justice committee has released the findings of its inquiry into the extrajudicial killings amid President Duterte's drug war, claiming there is no evidence of the state-sponsored killings and of a vigilante group known as the Davao Death Squad.

President Rodrigo Duterte asked Commission on Higher Education Chair Patricia Licuanan to no longer attend Cabinet meetings via a text message from Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco. Licuanan said she will keep her post but will comply with the request.

San Miguel’s June Mar Fajardo foils Ginebra’s LA Tenorio during their PBA Philippine Cup duel at the Smart Araneta Coliseum last Sunday. The Beermen won, 72-70. JUN MENDOZA
Kings find solacein loss to Beermen
By Nelson Beltran
MANILA, Philippines - Despite their heartbreaking setback to the San Miguel Beermen that dropped... read more
J-RO: Big motivation and inspiration for Team Pradera
Team Pradera needs strong start to foil elite rivals
MANILA, Philippines - Team Pradera vows to go all-out early in a bid to gain the momentum as it... read more
Yuka Saso
Phl Ladies Open: Saso insists she’s no fave
MANILA, Philippines - In-form Yuka Saso sets out as the marked player among the elite field all... read more
San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria. PBA Images/Nuki Sabio
SMB coach cites Jacobs influence
By Joaquin Henson
MANILA, Philippines - San Miguel Beer coach Leo Austria said yesterday while he relies on his key... read more
James Harden. AP Photo/Pat Sullivan
Claims 10th triple double over Raptors: Harden fans Rockets win run
TORONTO – James Harden had his 10th triple-double of the season to help the Houston Rockets run... read more
Chris Pine arrives at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Eight Golden Globe red carpet fashion trends
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
Adding to the drama at this year’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards were the fashion scenes on the... read more
People often forget the mortal enemy might be right inside their homes, killing more humans than all of the world’s wars combined. Here's how to avoid the dengue scare.
6 tips to keep your New Year dengue-free
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo
While terrorism and extra judicial killings were among the hottest topics of 2016, people often... read more
(Standing) Isaac Belmonte, Miguel Ramos and Miguel Belmonte; (seated) Virgie Ramos,  Presy Ramos and Cecilia Licauco
#MyFaveBookMySelfie2015: Selfies that keep a love for reading alive
By Kathy Moran
MANILA, Philippines – The selfie rules, or at least it seems that way nowadays. The 2014 offering... read more
THE GLOW DOWN
By MJ Benitez
MANILA, Philippines - Not that we needed another excuse to switch up our beauty regimen but the... read more
Hold up. We all need to be Beyoncé — unapologetically herself.
Drop the S-bomb
By Rogin mae O. Losa
MANILA, Philippines - Ladies — it’s time to put “Stop being sorry” on your New Year’s resolutions... read more
EDITORIAL - Economic repercussions
EDITORIAL - Economic repercussions
Trade officials are warning that restoring capital punishment can have economic repercussions for... read more
EDITORIAL - Again, crush the Abu Sayyaf
EDITORIAL - Again, crush the Abu Sayyaf
Another president, another order to “crush” the Abu Sayyaf. We’ve heard the order since the group... read more
EDITORIAL - After Comeleaks
EDITORIAL - After Comeleaks
Hacking garnered headlines last year. In February, cyber thieves took nearly a billion dollars from... read more
EDITORIAL - Keeping the procession safe
EDITORIAL - Keeping the procession safe
Security officials disagree on the threat posed by the Maute terrorist group on the Black Nazarene... read more
EDITORIAL - Special courts
EDITORIAL - Special courts
The Supreme Court is being asked to create special courts to handle cases involving “unintended... read more
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, is greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP, File
Commentary: Japan's role in Duterte's quest for an independent foreign policy
By Renato Cruz De Castro
Alliances are formal or informal relationships of security cooperation between two or more... read more
President Rodrigo Duterte stands amid a crowd of supporters during his meeting with the Filipino community in Cambodia at Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra Hotel on Dec. 13, 2016. PPD/Toto Lozano
Are there 4 million drug addicts in the Philippines?
MANILA, Philippines — In his speeches, President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly claimed that there... read more
Teresita Sy-Coson, vice chair of SM Investments Corp., receives the 2016 Management Man of the Year award from Management Association of the Philippines president Perry Pe during ceremonies held at The Peninsula, Makati yesterday. Sy-Coson was recognized for steering the SM Group’s retail business to greater heights, for transforming the SM Group’s property business into one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia and for her valuable contribution in sustaining Banco De Oro’s  position as the leading bank in the Philippines. Also in photo are (from left) Michael Toledo, head of the MVP Group Media Bureau and SVP for public and regulatory affairs of Philex Mining Corp.; Francisco del Rosario, chairman of the MAP MMY search committee; and Edgar Chua, chairman of the MAP MMY judging committee.
SM’s Sy-Coson ‘floored’ by Man of the Year award
By Richmond Mercurio
MANILA, Philippines – As her father did nearly two decades ago, it is now Teresita Sy-Coson’s turn... read more
National government borrowings surged more than seven-fold in November last year, latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury showed.
Government borrowings surge in November
By Prinz Magtulis
MANILA, Philippines - National government borrowings surged more than seven-fold in November last... read more
Financial assistance provided by Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB) rose 17 percent to set a new record in 2016 as main financial instruments were consolidated and co-financing with other multilateral development institutions was strengthened.
ADB financing rises 17% to $31.5 B
By Czeriza Valencia
MANILA, Philippines - Financial assistance provided by Manila-based Asian Development Bank (ADB)... read more
The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) gained 28.14 points or 0.38 percent to finish at 7,276.34. File photo
PSEi sustains last week’s gains
By Iris Gonzales
MANILA, Philippines - Share prices rose yesterday even as trading was weak during the morning... read more
Bello
DOLE issues IRR on retirement rules for surface mine workers
By Mayen Jaymalin
MANILA, Philippines - Surface mine workers nationwide can now opt to retire at the age of 50 and... read more
Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is launching its new solar subsidiary this week that will put up solar power rooftop solutions in commercial, industrial and residential sectors. File photo
Meralco sets launch of solar power unit
By Danessa Rivera
MANILA, Philippines - Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) is launching its new solar subsidiary this week... read more
Arnold Schwarzenegger: You will call me Governor on Apprentice or you’re fired.
Schwarzenegger hosts: The New Celebrity Apprentice
By Leah C. Salterio
MANILA, Philippines – Action superstar and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger has big... read more
Reese Witherspoon is the frustrated housewife/pig
What to love about it
By Philip Cu Unjieng
Film review: Sing MANILA, Philippines – Sing is the latest animated musical comedy coming... read more
For Comedy Central’s The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Ronny Chieng, it takes a lot of hard work, self-awareness and sacrifice to be a good comedian
Ronny Chieng: Comedy is a serious business
By Bot Glorioso
‘I don’t laugh at my own jokes’ MANILA, Philippines – The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng... read more
This image released by NBC shows the cast and crew of "La La Land" winner of the award for best motion picture musical or comedy at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP
Golden Globes sing for 'La La Land,' but Trump has spotlight
By Jake Coyle
"La La Land" steamrolled, "Moonlight" swooped in at the last minute and Meryl Streep offered an... read more
This image released by NBC shows Meryl Streep accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. Paul Drinkwater/NBC via AP
Streep wins Globe DeMille award, excoriates Trump
By David Bauder
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. — Actress Meryl Streep earned a lifetime achievement award at the Golden... read more
Daro ... Gipahimuslan niining mag-uuma sa Mohon, Dakbayan sa Talisay ang kahumok daruhon sa iyang uma tungod sa uwan sa bagyong Auring nga niigo sa Sugbo. – Aldo Nelbert Banaynal
1 patay kang Auring
By Jean Marvette Demecillo
CEBU, Philippines - Usa ang namatay ug nagbilin og dakong kadaot sa mga kalungsoran sa habagatan ug... read more
Police rescue residents from floods caused by tropical depression Auring in Sitio Angkay, Barangay Ibo, Toledo City. The rains also flooded many streets of the city. Photos courtesy of The Toledo City Police Station and Renato Briones Engano
Due to rains from ‘Auring’: Girl drowns in Toledo river
By Kristine B. Quintas
CEBU, Philippines -  Despite the earlier announcement suspending classes in the province, a... read more
Sinabi ni Sec. Anda­nar, ilulusad ng Presidential Communications Operations Office ang roadshow para sa chairmanship nh Pilipinas sa ASEAN sa darating na Enero 14 sa Davao City na susundan ng kick-off ng pagiging chairman ng bansa sa na­sabing summit. AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, file
ASEAN ipapaliwanag sa bawat-sulok ng PH – Andanar
By Rudy Andal
MANILA, Philippines - Siniguro ng Malacañang na ipapabatid sa pinaka-remote na sityo ng Pilipinas... read more
Ayon kay Sen. Pimentel, normal lamang na hindi lahat masaya ang mga miyembro sa anumang collegial body o at kahit pa sa isang klase na may 40 estudyante. Pimentel office/Released
Koko hindi takot ma-kudeta
By Malou Escudero
MANILA, Philippines - Hindi nababahala si Senate President Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III na... read more
Kinamayan ni SBMA Chairman Martin Diño si Mark Dayrit, chairman ng Brighterday Subic Limited Inc. matapos lagdaan ang partnership agreement para sa coral reef restoration project sa Subic Bay Freeport. Kasama din sa okasyon sina Community Environment Officer Marife Castillo at Zambales Provincial Environment Officer Laudemir Salac. Alex Galang
SBMA at PCAARD magkatuwang sa coral reefs
By Alex Galang
MANILA, Philippines - Nagkasundo ang pamunuan ng Subic Bay Metropolitan Autho­rity (SBMA) at... read more
