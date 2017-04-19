President Rodrigo Duterte offered on Wednesday a P1-million reward for any information that would lead to the capture or death of each member of the bandit group Abu Sayyaf as he expressed readiness to arm civilians in the...
Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, along with his Association of Southeast Asian Nations counterparts, will head to Washington early May for a meeting with US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
Philippine Cup champ San Miguel Beer came out firing and refused to hold back, spanking Mahindra and its returning coach Manny Pacquiao, 109-80, to notch a fourth win in a row in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Cuneta Astrodome...
The Philippines should work with other claimant-states to create “no-take zones” to reinforce national and international fisheries management agenda as a way to reinforce the South China Sea arbitration ruling.