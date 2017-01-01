Homepage Skinning Left, pagematch: 1, sectionmatch:
Homepage ( Leaderboard Top ), pagematch: 1, sectionmatch:
Ping to Rody: Google how to become a real statesman
By AJ Bolando
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:09pm
Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson has some advice this new year to President Rodrigo Duterte on how he should lead the country towards success.
Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson tells President Rodrigo Duterte that he should look at Singapore as a good role model for him to follow. STAR file photo
Teen critical after stray bullet hits head
By AJ Bolando
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 4:00pm
Despite the persistent call of the authorities against indiscriminate firing, the National Capital Region Police Office recorded three victims of stray bullets in Metro Manila.
The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. AP/Bullit Marquez
IN PHOTOS: World welcomes 2017
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 3:07pm
Look how different nations welcomed 2017.
Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall in Pasay City. The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. AP/Bullit Marquez
DOH: Firecracker injuries down 60%, lower than 2011-2015 average
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 1:30pm
The Health department recorded 350 fireworks-related injuries as of 6 a.m. on January 1.
A man awaits treatment following a firecracker-related injury at a raucous celebration of New Year Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
Trump's praise of Putin could signal a new day for US policy
By Josh Lederman
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 11:25am
Moscow is hoping Donald Trump will reconsider the sanctions the U.S. is levying in response to its finding of election hacking, a wait-and-see strategy bolstered by the American president-elect's own approving words for Russian...
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a sword while listening an explanations from the head of Russian First Channel Konstantin Ernst, during his meeting with the historical action film Viking's crew, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Viking is a historical action film based on the historical document Primary Chronicle and Icelandic Kings' sagas. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
Drug war surrenderers breach 1M mark
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 11:07am
This figure alone makes President Rodrigo Duterte’s anti-drug war a “success,” said Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.
The Philippine National Police has conducted 40,371 anti-drug operations from July 1 to December 31 under Project Double Barrel Alpha. So far, the police have arrested 43,114 while 2,167 were killed during operations. File
Pinoys end year in mourning for loved ones — Leila
By Marvin Sy
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:01am
Instead of celebrating the year that was and looking forward with optimism to the New Year, many Filipino families were in mourning for the loved ones they lost to the war on drugs of the Duterte administration, Sen. Leila de...
An unidentified relative cries as people look at the body of a woman, later identified by her husband as that of Nora Acielo, after she was shot by still unidentified men while about to bring her two children to school at a poor neighborhood in Manila, Philippines Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Police said the killing of Acielo was the 13th recorded drug-related case in the past 24 hours in President Rodrigo Duterte's unrelenting war on drugs. AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
NDRRMC starts assessment in areas hit by Nina
By Michael Punongbayan
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:00am
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has started a post-disaster needs assessment in areas affected by Typhoon Nina.
NDRRMC executive director and Civil Defense administrator Ricardo Jalad said the result of the assessment would be used in crafting a comprehensive rehabilitation and recovery plan that would outline the restoration activities to be undertaken in affected communities.  AP/Aaron Favila
AFP backs Duterte amid oust plot – DND chief
By Christina Mendez
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:00am
Defense Secretary Deflin Lorenzana has assured the public the entire 125,000-strong Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remains supportive of President Duterte.
Defense Secretary Deflin Lorenzana said the morale among troops remains high, noting how the President, as commander-in-chief, made the effort to visit as many military camps as he could to boost the morale of the military in his campaign against illegal drugs. AP Photo/Aaron Favila, file
Soldiers, cops to get rice subsidy
By Jess Diaz
Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 - 12:00am
Soldiers, policemen, jail guards and firemen will finally get a regular monthly rice subsidy starting this month.     
Congress has included funds for the subsidy in the P3.35-trillion 2017 national budget, which President Duterte signed Thursday last week. File photo
  • Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson tells President Rodrigo Duterte that he should look at Singapore as a good role model for him to follow. STAR file photo
    Ping to Rody: Google how to become a real statesman
  • The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. AP/Bullit Marquez
    Teen critical after stray bullet hits head
  • Fireworks light up the sky to welcome the New Year at the Mall of Asia, the country's largest shopping mall in Pasay City. The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. AP/Bullit Marquez
    IN PHOTOS: World welcomes 2017
  • A man awaits treatment following a firecracker-related injury at a raucous celebration of New Year Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 in Manila, Philippines. The country's notorious tradition of dangerous New Year's Eve celebrations persisted after President Rodrigo Duterte delayed to next year his ban on the use of powerful firecrackers, often worsened by celebratory gunfire. AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
    DOH: Firecracker injuries down 60%, lower than 2011-2015 average
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a sword while listening an explanations from the head of Russian First Channel Konstantin Ernst, during his meeting with the historical action film Viking's crew, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Viking is a historical action film based on the historical document Primary Chronicle and Icelandic Kings' sagas. Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
    Trump's praise of Putin could signal a new day for US policy
  • The Philippine National Police has conducted 40,371 anti-drug operations from July 1 to December 31 under Project Double Barrel Alpha. So far, the police have arrested 43,114 while 2,167 were killed during operations. File
    Drug war surrenderers breach 1M mark
  • An unidentified relative cries as people look at the body of a woman, later identified by her husband as that of Nora Acielo, after she was shot by still unidentified men while about to bring her two children to school at a poor neighborhood in Manila, Philippines Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016. Police said the killing of Acielo was the 13th recorded drug-related case in the past 24 hours in President Rodrigo Duterte's unrelenting war on drugs. AP Photo/Bullit Marquez
    Pinoys end year in mourning for loved ones — Leila
  • NDRRMC executive director and Civil Defense administrator Ricardo Jalad said the result of the assessment would be used in crafting a comprehensive rehabilitation and recovery plan that would outline the restoration activities to be undertaken in affected communities.  AP/Aaron Favila
    NDRRMC starts assessment in areas hit by Nina
  • Defense Secretary Deflin Lorenzana said the morale among troops remains high, noting how the President, as commander-in-chief, made the effort to visit as many military camps as he could to boost the morale of the military in his campaign against illegal drugs. AP Photo/Aaron Favila, file
    AFP backs Duterte amid oust plot – DND chief
  • Congress has included funds for the subsidy in the P3.35-trillion 2017 national budget, which President Duterte signed Thursday last week. File photo
    Soldiers, cops to get rice subsidy
 More Videos
It cannot be denied that 2016 brought change to the Philippines.
WATCH: 2016: A year of challenges and change for the Philippines
Vice President Leni Robredo gives her first New Year's message as the second top official of the country. OVP
WATCH: Robredo to Filipinos: Even in darkest moments, find light
Puppet versions of PNP chief Director General Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa and President Rodrigo “Rody” Duterte warn the public of illegal firecrackers. Video screengrab
WATCH: 'Bato, Rody' puppets warn of risks in firecrackers
Police officers stand beside a truck which ran into a crowded Christmas market and killed several people in Berlin, Germany, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016. AP/Michael Sohn
WATCH: People killed after truck runs into Berlin market
Should Congress and the Supreme Court be able to check the president's power to declare martial law? Click here to answer

Log in using your Twitter account to vote.

The Senate justice committee has released the findings of its inquiry into the extrajudicial killings amid President Duterte's drug war, claiming there is no evidence of the state-sponsored killings and of a vigilante group known as the Davao Death Squad.

President Rodrigo Duterte asked Commission on Higher Education Chair Patricia Licuanan to no longer attend Cabinet meetings via a text message from Cabinet Secretary Jun Evasco. Licuanan said she will keep her post but will comply with the request.

Should Congress and the Supreme Court be able to check the president's power to declare martial law?
Are you satisfied with the admin's efforts to address the traffic problem?
Your reaction to the Senate panel's report denying EJKs, Davao Death Squad
Do you agree with the exclusion of the CHED chair from Cabinet meetings?
Is Duterte's decision on Marcos' burial a way of revising history?

Sports

Medics carry a wounded person at the scene after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul, early Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017. Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said that an armed assailant has opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul during New Year's celebrations. Turkish authorities have banned distribution of images relating to the Istanbul attack within Turkey. IHA via AP  
WNBA players were near site of Istanbul attack, says coach
By Doug Feinberg
A handful of WNBA players, including Essence Carson, Chelsea Gray and Jantel Lavender of the Los... read more
Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James, Oklahoma City Thunder's Russell Westbrook, and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during their respective assignments Satuday night (Sunday in Manila). | Composite Image/AP Photos
NBA Wrap: Cavs stomp Hornets; Thunder, Bucks snare wins
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — LeBron James scored 17 of his 32 points in the first quarter as the... read more
Ronda Rousey leaves the octagon after losing to Amanda Nunes in the first round of their women's bantamweight championship mixed martial arts bout at UFC 207, Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, in Las Vegas. Nunes won the fight after it was stopped in the first round. (AP Photo/John Locher)  
Retire or fight back? UFC stars offer advice to Ronda Rousey
By Greg Beacham
LAS VEGAS — Ronda Rousey is taking time off to ponder her future after her 48-second loss in her... read more
Houston Rockets guard James Harden (13) shoots over New York Knicks center Willy Hernangomez (14) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Houston (Sunday in Manila). | AP Photo/Bob Levey  
Harden erupts for 53 in huge triple-double, win over Knicks
By Kristie Reiken
HOUSTON — James Harden had 53 points, 17 assists and 16 rebounds for his second straight triple-... read more
Like father, like son? LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers (L) and son Austin were both ejected under a minute apart in the same game Saturday in Manila. | Composite Image/AP Photos via George Bridges
Austin and Doc Rivers ejected in loss to Rockets
HOUSTON — Austin Rivers and father/coach Doc Rivers were ejected in the second quarter of the... read more
1
2
3
4
5
Previous Next
Read more

Lifestyle

How to plan a successful last-minute New Year Party
MANILA, Philippines –With only a couple of hours left before the New Year begins, is it still... read more
5 ways online travel agencies make traveling a lot easier
MANILA, Philippines – Twenty years ago or so, you would need to spend a lot of time, money, and... read more
Sense and sensibilities: This VR app at the ATF 2016 Market immerses audience into the story of a man losing his sight.
Now you see it
By Tin Sartorio
MANILA, Philippines - We’ve come a long way since sitting in front of our box TV sets while eating... read more
The power of possibility: The Everything is Possible planner (P598)
CHECKOUT COUNTER: Plan it out
By Neal P. Corpus
MANILA, Philippines - I’ve never really been much of a planner person. I’d watch as my friends... read more
Art by Maine Manalansan
This is not what we wanted
By Pam Musni
MANILA, Philippines - It’s 2015 when the circus begins. From one political spectacle to the other,... read more
1
2
3
4
5
Previous Next
Read more

Editorial

EDITORIAL - Looking ahead
EDITORIAL - Looking ahead
After looking back and bidding 2016 goodbye, we look ahead, to a year that promises daunting... read more
EDITORIAL - A year of ‘real change’
EDITORIAL - A year of ‘real change’
In just six months, a knock on the door has become a source of terror for many Filipinos. For... read more
EDITORIAL- A persistent threat
EDITORIAL- A persistent threat
The day the nation commemorates the death anniversary of national hero Jose Rizal also marks the... read more
EDITORIAL - Breaking and entering
EDITORIAL - Breaking and entering
The zeal of the Philippine National Police leadership in preventing deaths and injuries from stray... read more
EDITORIAL - The innocents
EDITORIAL - The innocents
Jokes traditionally abound when Filipinos mark Niños Inocentes or Holy Innocents Day. But because... read more
1
2
3
4
5
Previous Next
Read more

Features

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, is greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the start of their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. Issei Kato/Pool Photo via AP, File
Commentary: Japan's role in Duterte's quest for an independent foreign policy
By Renato Cruz De Castro
Alliances are formal or informal relationships of security cooperation between two or more... read more
President Rodrigo Duterte stands amid a crowd of supporters during his meeting with the Filipino community in Cambodia at Sofitel Phnom Penh Phokeethra Hotel on Dec. 13, 2016. PPD/Toto Lozano
Are there 4 million drug addicts in the Philippines?
MANILA, Philippines — In his speeches, President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly claimed that there... read more
Teresita Sy-Coson, vice chair of SM Investments Corp., receives the 2016 Management Man of the Year award from Management Association of the Philippines president Perry Pe during ceremonies held at The Peninsula, Makati yesterday. Sy-Coson was recognized for steering the SM Group’s retail business to greater heights, for transforming the SM Group’s property business into one of the largest integrated property developers in Southeast Asia and for her valuable contribution in sustaining Banco De Oro’s  position as the leading bank in the Philippines. Also in photo are (from left) Michael Toledo, head of the MVP Group Media Bureau and SVP for public and regulatory affairs of Philex Mining Corp.; Francisco del Rosario, chairman of the MAP MMY search committee; and Edgar Chua, chairman of the MAP MMY judging committee.
SM’s Sy-Coson ‘floored’ by Man of the Year award
By Richmond Mercurio
MANILA, Philippines – As her father did nearly two decades ago, it is now Teresita Sy-Coson’s turn... read more
"To empower our citizenry to make that choice, there is the need to ensure people have the information they need to understand the consequences of the choice our leaders make." Philstar.com/File photo
Does the Philippines need new laws to ensure responsible mining?
By Lysander Castillo
An analysis on the government's mining laws and policies There is a general recognition that... read more
1
2
3
4
Previous Next

Business

In its recent economic analysis titled “BSP will be forced to hike rates in 2017,” BMI Research said the Philippine central bank would raise the reverse repurchase rate by 50 basis points to 3.50 percent before the end of 2017 after maintaining a neutral monetary stance in the first quarter. File photo
Fitch unit sees 50 bps rate hike
By Lawrence Agcaoili
MANILA, Philippines – The research arm of the Fitch Group expects the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (... read more
Salalima
YEARENDER: DICT bullish on nat’l broadband plan
By Louella Desiderio
MANILA, Philippines – It has been six months since the law which created the Department of... read more
“Pursuant to the rules for Official Development Assistance (ODA) Funding, the DOTr (Department of Transportation) is inviting eligible Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) Bidders of Japanese nationality to participate in the Competitive Bidding process following the procedures specified in the Guidelines for Procurement on the Japanese ODA Loans for the Procurement of New Rolling Stock LRV (4th Generation),” the department said in an invitation to bidders. File photo
Gov’t shortlists Japanese bidders for LRT-1 trains
By Louella Desiderio
MANILA, Philippines – The government is seeking anew offers from Japanese firms for the supply of... read more
BCDA, under its previous head Arnel Casanova, together with subsidiary Poro Point Management Corp., unveiled in 2013 a development plan for the 236-hectare PPFZ. File photo
BCDA set to unveil new Poro Point master plan in H1
By Richmond Mercurio
MANILA, Philippines – State-owned Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is set to... read more
Workers inspect cigarettes rolled out in a factory.
SPECIAL REPORT: Derailing the Sin Tax Reform Law (Last of two parts)
By Iris Gonzales
MANILA, Philippines – Bulacan-based Mighty Corp. is strongly pushing for House Bill 4144, the only... read more
1
2
3
4
5
Previous Next
Read more

Entertainment

In this Oct. 19, 2016 photo, Benedict Cumberbatch poses for a photo in Beverly Hills, Calif. Geneology detectives have discovered that the British actor who portrays Sherlock Holmes in the PBS television series, is distantly related to the author who created the iconic character more than a century ago. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Researchers find Cumberbatch related to Sherlock Holmes author
By David Bauder
NEW YORK — Genealogy detectives have discovered that Benedict Cumberbatch, the British actor who... read more
Paolo Ballesteros (right) and Christian Bables in a scene from Die Beautiful, undoubtedly the Metro Manila Film Festival’s most powerful entry
MMFF: Hope springs eternal
By Pablo A. Tariman
MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2016 edition is off to a glorious start... read more
Rumored celebrity couple Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and car racer Marlon Stockinger were seen spending the holiday in Hawaii. Screenshot from Instagram/Pia Wurtzbach
Pia Wurtzbach, Marlon Stockinger spend holiday in Hawaii
By Rosette Adel
MANILA, Philippines – Rumored celebrity couple Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach and car racer... read more
Director Baby Ruth Villarama (second from left) with film editor Chuck Gutierrez and cast members Mylen Jacobo, Hazel Perdido and Leo Selomenio receiving the Best Picture award for Sunday Beauty Queen
Indie’s big night at MMFF’s Gabi ng Parangal
By Ver Paulino
MANILA, Philippines - Die Beautiful’s Paolo Ballesteros bagged the Best Actor award while Oro’s... read more
1
2
3
4
Previous Next
Read more

Other Publications

Sa kanyang opisyal na Twitter account, sinabi ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na dapat ay magkaroon man lamang ng kompensasyon ang mga biktima na karamihan ay mula sa mga mahihirap na sektor ng lipunan. File photo
Damay sa drug war bayaran – Lacson
By Malou Escudero
MANILA, Philippines – Sa gitna nang inaasahang tuloy-tuloy na kampanya ng administrasyong Duterte... read more
Ito ang nabatid kay Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana sa gitna na rin ng maanghang na pagtrato ni Pangulong Duterte sa Estados Unidos at pakikipagmabutihan sa China at Russia.  AP/Wong Maye-E
War games sa US ilayo sa West Phl Sea – Digong
By Joy Cantos
MANILA, Philippines – Pinadidistansya o pinalalayo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang joint naval... read more
Sa isang panayam sa telebisyon kamakalawa, sinabi ng Pangulo na si­mula noong siya ay maging pulitiko ay hindi siya natalo sa eleksiyon at hindi niya iniba ang kanyang bunga­nga maliban na lamang noong nanalo siyang presidente dahil bago pa lamang siya sa posisyon. File photo
Bunganga ni Duterte ‘di babaguhin sa 2017
By Malou Escudero
MANILA, Philippines – Ipinahiwatig ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na walang maaasahang pagbabago ang... read more
The first month of the New Year promises to be an interesting one. To start 2017, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña said he will file a string of cases against several businessmen in the city who are under-declaring their taxes and their annual income. Philstar.com/File
Tom’s threat to some businesses: Charges for 2017
By Jean Marvette A. Demecillo
CEBU, Philippines - The first month of the New Year promises to be an interesting one. To start... read more
Sa nagsingabot nga kapistahan sa Balaang Bata Señor Sto. Niño daghan nga kalihukan nga giandam ang Sinulog Foundation Inc.(SFI) aron mas mabulukon ug malampuson ang kalihukan. Philstar.com/File
Giatangan nga mga indigay sa Sinulog
By Decemay P. Padilla
CEBU, Philippines - Sa nagsingabot nga kapistahan sa Balaang Bata Señor Sto. Niño daghan nga... read more
1
2
3
4
5
Previous Next

Web Specials

1
2
3
4
5
Previous Next

Lotto Results

EZ 2 Lotto 9PM - 12 16

3-Digit - 0 4 0

6 Digits - 8 4 5 4 1 4

6/42 Lotto - 29 15 06 24 33 17  
P11,017,216.00

Grand Lotto - 33 31 29 26 14 54
P69,365,672.00
 

More Lotto Results
Homepage Skinning Right, pagematch: 1, sectionmatch: