Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1,330 out of 3,130 passed the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination given by the Board of Electronics Engineering in N. C. R., Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales and Tuguegarao this April 2024.

Roll of successful examinees in the Electronics Engineers Licensure Examination held on April 11 and 12, 2024 released on April 17, 2024