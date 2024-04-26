Nico Bolzico on daughter Tili entering showbiz, managing kids with Solenn Heussaff

HONG KONG, China — Content creator and entrepreneur Nico Bolzico is leaving his daughter Tili's showbiz decisions to her as he is more focused right now on raising two children with wife Solenn Heussaff.

Speaking to members of the media including Philstar.com, Nico was asked his thoughts about Tili — whose legal name is Thylane Katana — possibly entering the local entertainment business one day.

"That is not my choice, it's her choice. There's two things I want for her in life — to be happy and be a good person," Nico answered. "Anything else I don't mind, she can do whatever she wants, as long as she's happy and a good person."

Nico then shared what it was like looking after two daughters, as he and Solenn are also parents to infant Maëlys Lionel.

He admits that having a second child is exponentially more difficult than just having Tili to tend to, quipping it was now "two versus two" at home.

Because they don't have specific househelp, Nico and Solenn have to coordinate their schedules as to who can look after the girls.

The content creator-entrepreneur did point out that Tili being four years old is more mature and able to understand more, making her easier to take care of — the same can't be said as much for Maëlys.

"Maëlys is a year and four months, she's completely dependent logistically but she has no rationality which is the worst combination!" Nico quipped. "She's everywhere doing everything, doing whatever she wants but no rationality yet."

